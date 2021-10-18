GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

King Soopers, Boulder County officials confirm COVID-19 outbreak at Louisville store

Officials with King Soopers and Boulder County confirmed a coronavirus outbreak at the King Soopers in Louisville but said the store remains open.

Shawn Hollister, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, on Monday said the county is working with store officials to prevent further spread of the virus.

Hollister said the store in Louisville at 1375 E. South Boulder Road is following COVID-19 protocols from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The guidelines include isolating people with COVID-19-like symptoms — regardless of vaccination status — increasing testing of all those who are symptomatic, quarantining close contacts at home and enhancing cleaning practices within the store.

King Soopers spokesperson Jessica Trowbridge on Friday also confirmed that workers at King Soopers in Louisville recently tested positive for COVID-19.

She did not say how many cases were confirmed or how many employees have needed to quarantine.

Hollister said COVID-19 outbreak data is reported by the state and referred to the state’s online database, which is published every Wednesday, for information about the number of cases. The outbreak at King Soopers was not included in last week’s state outbreak report.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which receives COVID-19 outbreak data from counties in Colorado, could not confirm the number of cases. State officials said the county is the lead on the investigation.

“Local public health agencies must ensure outbreaks meet the outbreak definition before they are reported publicly,”  Brian Spencer, spokesperson with Colorado State Joint Information Center, wrote in an email. “Sometimes there may be a delay in getting data from the facility to the local public health agency or from the local public health agency to CDPHE.”

Trowbridge said King Soopers is committed to stemming the spread of the virus by offering COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots as well as various types of test kits.

“We also continue to award a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully COVID-19 vaccinated and require masks for all of our associates across our company regardless of vaccination status,” she said.

