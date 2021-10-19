Boulder County Farmers Markets: At the Market: Winter squash is a seasonal delight

Boulder County Farmers Markets

Winter squash, no matter what variety, is a seasonal delight.

They are a visual reminder of the changing seasons. The colorful gourds that line the stands at the market tell us that it’s time to spice our lattes and grab our sweaters from storage.

And, by some divine stroke of luck, they are as tasty as beautiful; they make the transition away from bright summer plates to autumn soups that much smoother. They can be the side or the star of any number of dishes — stews, casseroles, breads, pies, muffins, hearty soups and more. They are brilliant savory or covered in whipped cream. You can cook them slowly or pop them in the microwave.

While you don’t even have to eat them (they do quite fine as a table decoration), we highly recommend that you do. Here are a few ideas to get started.

Delicata squash: Cook with tofu and serve with a curry sauce over rice.

Spaghetti squash: Shred and top with chili or a simple marinara.

Pumpkin: Puree and put in pies, muffins and smoothies.

Acorn squash: Slice and roast with herbs and Parmesan cheese.

Butternut squash: Roast and mash into squash-mashed-potatoes.

And, of course, all of the above winter squashes make lovely soups. If you go the soup route, grab some artisan bread from this weekend’s market to pair. Or dip your baguette in this week’s recipe: Stuffed Pumpkin Fondue.

Load up on local squash through our BCFM Online Marketplace (bcfm.org) this week or pick them up at the market this weekend. The last Union Station Farmers Market is this Saturday (Oct. 23), and the Boulder Farmers Market and Longmont Farmers Markets run until Nov. 20.

Stuffed Pumpkin Fondue

1 small baguette, cut into 1/2-inch slices

1 pumpkin — pumpkin pie or similar size

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

1 cup chicken or vegetable broth

1 teaspoon grated nutmeg

1 1/2 teaspoons salt, plus more for coating pumpkin

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 1/2 cups coarsely grated Gruyere cheese

2 1/2 cups coarsely grated Emmental cheese

1 tablespoon olive oil

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees with rack in lower third.

Toast baguette slices in 1 layer on a baking sheet in oven until tops are crisp (bread will still be pale), about 7 minutes. Transfer to a rack to cool.

Remove top of pumpkin by cutting a circle around stem. Scrape out seeds and any loose fibers from inside pumpkin with a spoon (including top of pumpkin; reserve seeds to toast if desired). Season inside of pumpkin with 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Whisk together cream, broth, nutmeg, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a bowl. Mix together cheeses in another bowl.Put a layer of toasted bread in bottom of pumpkin, and press the pieces in gently. Cover with about 1 cup cheese and about 1/2 cup cream mixture. Continue layering bread, cheese and cream mixture until pumpkin is filled to about 1/2 inch from top, using all of cream mixture. (You may have some bread and cheese left over.)

Cover pumpkin with top and put in an oiled, small roasting pan. Brush outside of pumpkin all over with olive oil and salt liberally on the outside.

Bake until pumpkin is tender and filling is puffed, 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 hours.

At the market this week

Garlic, carrots, apples, pears, radishes, tatsoi, broccoli, eggplant, kale, pumpkins, parsnips, winter squash varieties, zucchini, peppers, celery, turnips, spinach, celeriac, cabbage, arugula, fennel, beets, bok choy, mushrooms, potatoes, tomatoes, white and yellow onions, bunching onions, shallots, Italian parsley and so much more!

Farmers market details

Longmont: Open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 20, at 9595 Nelson Road

Boulder: Open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 20, at 13th Street Between Canyon and Arapahoe

Union Station: Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 23, at 1701 Wynkoop St, Denver