Boulder crews fighting apartment fire

Boulder crews fighting apartment fire

Boulder crews are fighting a large apartment fire in the 2300 block of Pearl Street.

Pearl Street is closed between Folsom and 23rd streets while the crews work.

Boulder officials said at this time 83 units have been impacted. While some residents initially reported some injuries and may have sought treatment, officials said they have not confirmed any serious injuries at this time.

It has not yet been said when the fire started, but flames and smoke from the fire could be seen before sunrise this morning.

At 5:30 a.m., Boulder Fire-Rescue tweeted that they had been able to make progress on the fire. By 8 a.m., the smoke had slowed considerably and some fire trucks were leaving the scene.

“Agencies have been able to knock down the fire immensely since we first arrived,” Boulder Fire-Rescue tweeted. “Please continue to avoid the area.”

The Red Cross was on scene to help displaced residents.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Residents who were displaced can call RedCross at 870-440-7499. Any people who live in the building or were in the area at the time of the fire have not yet spoken with police are asked to call Boulder police Detective Sharon Ramos at 303-441-3323.

This is a developing story.

