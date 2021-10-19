Boulder to host virtual meeting about Downtown Boulder Station Expansion Project

Boulder plans to host an information session about its plans to increase bus service capacity at the Downtown Boulder Station.

The information session, which will occur virtually from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27, will also be translated into Spanish.

The Downtown Boulder Station Expansion Project, on which construction is anticipated to begin in 2023, will build five additional bus gates on 14th Street near the bus station, between Canyon Boulevard and Arapahoe Avenue. It also will add accessibility improvements and information kiosks, landscaping and signage.

According to a city news release, the Downtown Boulder Station is a key part of the region’s transit network, serving Regional Transportation District (RTD) bus lines, including the Flatiron Flyer, DASH, JUMP and BOLT, as well as the AB1 bus shuttle from Denver International Airport.

Register for the meeting at bit.ly/30IS3Z9.