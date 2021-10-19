GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Coronavirus outbreak reported at Longmont…

News
Health

Coronavirus outbreak reported at Longmont Catholic school

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

One new coronavirus outbreak was recently reported at a Catholic school in Longmont.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment releases its COVID-19 outbreak data every Wednesday.

The outbreak at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Longmont was determined Oct. 7 and involved one staff case and 12 student cases, according to CDPHE data.

School officials could not be reached for comment before publication deadline.

This is the second outbreak reported at the school, according to state data. The first outbreak was determined Dec. 3 and involved six student cases. It was resolved Jan. 13.

