Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Oct. 19, 2021

New cases: 61
Total cases: 30,288
Total hospitalizations: 1,094
New hospitalizations: 18
Daily hospitalizations: 50
Daily discharges: 0
Total deaths: 275
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 150.7
7-day percent positivity: 4.3%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
University of Colorado Boulder cases:
- New positive test results: 3
- New diagnostic tests: 86
- Total on-campus PCR diagnostic tests completed: 5,094
- Total positive results for on-campus testing: 96
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 712,125
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 8,125
- Total deaths among cases: 7,949
- Total hospitalizations: 40,978
- Total tested: 3,832,495
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,837,518
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,530,337
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 30
- Total staff quarantines: 0
- Total students quarantines: 51
BVSD elementary schools
- Columbine: 1 active case
- Eisenhower: 3 active cases
- Horizons K-8: 1 active case
- Kohl: 1 active case
- Mesa: 1 active case
- Ryan: 3 active cases; 29 students quarantined
- University Hill: 1 active case
- Whittier: 1 active case
BVSD middle schools
- Angevine: 1 active case
- Broomfield Heights: 1 active
- Casey: 1 active case
- Manhattan Middle School of Arts: 1 active case
- Southern Hills: 1 active case
BVSD high schools
- Broomfield: 1 active case
- Centaurus: 1 active case
BVSD other departments
- Child Find: 1 active case
- Meadowlark School: 1 active case
- Peak to Peak: 8 active cases; 22 students quarantined
- Transportation: 1 active case
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 58
- Total active staff cases: 12
- Total staff quarantines: 3
- Total student quarantines: 635
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
- Blue Mountain: 2 students quarantined
- Black Rock: 1 active staff member case; 1 student quarantined
- Burlington: 5 active student cases and 2 active staff member cases; 27 students quarantined
- Centennial: 2 active staff member cases; 6 students quarantined
- Central: 3 students quarantined
- Columbine: 1 active student case; 4 students quarantined
- Eagle Crest: 1 student quarantined
- Erie: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
- Fall River: 2 students quarantined
- Grand View: 2 active student cases; 4 students quarantined
- Highlands: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
- Hygiene: 3 students quarantined
- Indian Peaks: 10 students quarantined
- Legacy: 1 active student case; 8 students quarantined
- Longmont Estates: 7 students quarantined
- Lyons: 1 student quarantined
- Mead: 2 active student cases; 6 students quarantined
- Mountain View: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 3 students quarantined
- Northridge: 4 students quarantined
- Niwot: 2 active student cases
- Prairie Ridge: 13 students quarantined
- Red Hawk: 1 active student case; 26 students quarantined
- Rocky Mountain: 2 students quarantined
- Sanborn: 3 active student cases; 9 students quarantined
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 50 students quarantined
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 7 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 16 students quarantined
- Timberline PK-8: 1 active student case; 4 students quarantined
SVVSD middle schools
- Altona: 4 students quarantined
- Coal Ridge: 5 active student cases; 267 students quarantined and 1 staff member quarantined
- Erie: 2 active student cases; 22 students quarantined
- Longs Peak: 24 students quarantined
- Lyons Middle School/Senior High School: 2 students quarantined
- Mead: 5 active student cases; 12 students quarantined
- Sunset: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
- Trail Ridge: 3 students quarantined
- Westview: 2 active student cases; 4 students quarantined
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 16 students quarantined
- Frederick: 13 students quarantined
- Longmont: 1 active student case; 3 students quarantined
- Mead: 3 active student cases; 12 students quarantined
- Niwot: 2 active student cases; 8 students quarantined
- Silver Creek: 1 active student case; 3 students quarantined
- Skyline: 1 active staff member case; 1 student quarantined
SVVSD other departments
- Boulder Technical Education Center: 1 active staff member case
- Central Administration: 3 active staff member cases; 2 staff members quarantined quarantined
- Main Street School: 6 students quarantined
- Spark Discovery Preschool: 14 students quarantined