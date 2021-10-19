GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County,…

News
Health

Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Oct. 19, 2021

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

New cases: 61

Total cases: 30,288

Total hospitalizations: 1,094

New hospitalizations: 18

Daily hospitalizations: 50

Daily discharges: 0

Total deaths: 275

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 150.7

7-day percent positivity: 4.3%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

University of Colorado Boulder cases:

  • New positive test results: 3
  • New diagnostic tests: 86
  • Total on-campus PCR diagnostic tests completed: 5,094
  • Total positive results for on-campus testing: 96

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 712,125
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 8,125
  • Total deaths among cases: 7,949
  • Total hospitalizations: 40,978
  • Total tested: 3,832,495
  • Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,837,518
  • Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,530,337

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

  • Total active cases: 30
  • Total staff quarantines: 0
  • Total students quarantines: 51

BVSD elementary schools

  • Columbine: 1 active case
  • Eisenhower: 3 active cases
  • Horizons K-8: 1 active case
  • Kohl: 1 active case
  • Mesa: 1 active case
  • Ryan: 3 active cases; 29 students quarantined
  • University Hill: 1 active case
  • Whittier: 1 active case

BVSD middle schools

  • Angevine: 1 active case
  • Broomfield Heights: 1 active
  • Casey: 1 active case
  • Manhattan Middle School of Arts: 1 active case
  • Southern Hills: 1 active case

BVSD high schools

  • Broomfield: 1 active case
  • Centaurus: 1 active case

BVSD other departments

  • Child Find: 1 active case
  • Meadowlark School: 1 active case
  • Peak to Peak: 8 active cases; 22 students quarantined
  • Transportation: 1 active case

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

  • Total active student cases: 58
  • Total active staff cases: 12
  • Total staff quarantines: 3
  • Total student quarantines: 635

SVVSD elementary schools

  • Alpine: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
  • Blue Mountain: 2 students quarantined
  • Black Rock: 1 active staff member case; 1 student quarantined
  • Burlington: 5 active student cases and 2 active staff member cases; 27 students quarantined
  • Centennial: 2 active staff member cases; 6 students quarantined
  • Central: 3 students quarantined
  • Columbine: 1 active student case; 4 students quarantined
  • Eagle Crest: 1 student quarantined
  • Erie: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
  • Fall River: 2 students quarantined
  • Grand View: 2 active student cases; 4 students quarantined
  • Highlands: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
  • Hygiene: 3 students quarantined
  • Indian Peaks: 10 students quarantined
  • Legacy: 1 active student case; 8 students quarantined
  • Longmont Estates: 7 students quarantined
  • Lyons: 1 student quarantined
  • Mead: 2 active student cases; 6 students quarantined
  • Mountain View: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 3 students quarantined
  • Northridge: 4 students quarantined
  • Niwot: 2 active student cases
  • Prairie Ridge: 13 students quarantined
  • Red Hawk: 1 active student case; 26 students quarantined
  • Rocky Mountain: 2 students quarantined
  • Sanborn: 3 active student cases; 9 students quarantined
  • Soaring Heights PK-8: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 50 students quarantined
  • Thunder Valley PK-8: 7 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 16 students quarantined
  • Timberline PK-8: 1 active student case; 4 students quarantined

SVVSD middle schools

  • Altona: 4 students quarantined
  • Coal Ridge: 5 active student cases; 267 students quarantined and 1 staff member quarantined
  • Erie: 2 active student cases; 22 students quarantined
  • Longs Peak: 24 students quarantined
  • Lyons Middle School/Senior High School: 2 students quarantined
  • Mead: 5 active student cases; 12 students quarantined
  • Sunset: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
  • Trail Ridge: 3 students quarantined
  • Westview: 2 active student cases; 4 students quarantined

SVVSD high schools

  • Erie: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 16 students quarantined
  • Frederick: 13 students quarantined
  • Longmont: 1 active student case; 3 students quarantined
  • Mead: 3 active student cases; 12 students quarantined
  • Niwot: 2 active student cases; 8 students quarantined
  • Silver Creek: 1 active student case; 3 students quarantined
  • Skyline: 1 active staff member case; 1 student quarantined

SVVSD other departments

  • Boulder Technical Education Center: 1 active staff member case
  • Central Administration: 3 active staff member cases; 2 staff members quarantined quarantined
  • Main Street School: 6 students quarantined
  • Spark Discovery Preschool: 14 students quarantined

