Boulder County Sheriff’s Office to host prescription drug take back

Boulder County residents can drop off unwanted prescription medication at several Boulder County Sheriff’s Office locations Saturday.

According to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release, the drug collection event, part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. People can drop items off at the following Boulder County Sheriff’s Office locations:

  • Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, 5600 Flatiron Parkway, Boulder;
  • Lyons Substation, 432 Fifth Ave., Lyons;
  • Superior Substation, 405 Center Drive, Unit F, Superior.

The service is free and anonymous and no questions will be asked, the release said.

The release said that items accepted at this collection include pills, patches, small amounts of liquid medication, vaping devices and cartridges. The Drug Enforcement Agency, however, cannot accept devices containing lithium ion batteries. If batteries cannot be removed prior to drop-off, the DEA encourages individuals to consult with stores that recycle lithium ion batteries.

Items that will not be accepted at this collection are needles or other sharps; inhalers; mercury thermometers; iodine-containing medications; illicit drugs or substances, including marijuana, which is still a schedule 1 drug under federal law.

For more information about safely disposing unwanted medication in Boulder County, including what to do with liquid medication and syringes or places that regularly accept prescriptions, visit bit.ly/3n6g7wy.

