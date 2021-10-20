JumpCloud closes $225M Series F

JumpCloud Inc., a directory-as-a-service technology platform, has closed its Series F funding round having raised $225 million.

The total is a significant improvement upon the $159 million the company said it had raised in the round as of last month.

JumpCloud has now raised more than $400 million in equity financing and is valued at $2.625 billion.

The Series F round was led by Sapphire Ventures, with additional investment from Atlassian Ventures, CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, NTT Docomo Ventures Inc., Steadfast Capital Ventures, Waterman Ventures and OurCrowd, according to a JumpCloud news release.

JumpCloud’s technology securely connects and manages employees, their devices and IT applications.

“Atlassian and CrowdStrike share our vision for delivering IT teams a modern directory platform that simplifies how they secure their organizations and make work happen,” JumpCloud CEO Rajat Bhargava said in the release. “Across each of our customer bases, IT teams are looking for an alternative to Microsoft for managing and securing infrastructure. With this new investment, we can do deep integration work with both Atlassian and CrowdStrike to make JumpCloud’s open, cloud directory the obvious choice for all our customers.”

JumpCloud achieved unicorn status — a valuation over $1 billion — earlier this year.

Part of the company’s recent success can be traced to the evolving IT landscape during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent increase in working from home.

JumpCloud has been in rapid growth mode over the past several years.

In 2019, the company moved from its home offices in Boulder to a new headquarters in Louisville to accommodate its growing staff. The company has added hundreds employees in recent years and now has a headcount of about 400.

