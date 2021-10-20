Roads reopened following fire at condos on Pearl Street in Boulder

Pearl, Folsom and 23rd streets have been reopened after officials closed them early Tuesday following a structure fire that engulfed condos on Pearl Street.

One lane of Pearl Street adjacent to the burned condos remains closed, but traffic is flowing in both directions.

First responders were dispatched to the Whittier Apartments, 2301 Pearl St., about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on reports of a fire. The fire was mostly under control by about 5:40 a.m., officials said.

Boulder police spokesperson Dionne Waugh said all 81 units in the complex were impacted in the fire, correcting earlier reports that stated 83 units were impacted.

As of Tuesday night, first responders had not been able to go into the units to look for anyone or any pets because of the ongoing hot spots and buildings that had started to collapse, Waugh said during a Tuesday media briefing. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Boulder Fire Chief Michael Calderazzo told City Council at its Tuesday meeting that the fire got above the sprinklers and burned through the roof line. It traveled internally along the breezeway and caught all the structures on fire.

As of Tuesday evening, officials were still trying to reach three condo owners to confirm whether they live in their units.