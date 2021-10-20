GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Virtual Boulder County Latino Parent Summit set for weekend

ELPASO (Engaged Latino Parents Advancing Student Outcomes) is hosting a virtual Latino Parent Summit, or “Cúspide,” from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The parent-planned event will bring together Latino parents from the Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley school districts for a Latino-focused forum with conversation and information. The forum will be in Spanish.

The one-hour workshops will include mental health and self-care for women, bullying and harassment and how to talk to teens about sexuality. The conference also includes a raffle with prizes provided by community partners, Zumba and a virtual teddy bear hospital.

“This event allows Latino parents to ask questions and get answers to issues that are of high importance to them, in the language they know best,” Tere Garcia, ELPASO executive director, wrote in a press release.

This is the second year the event has been virtual, held in partnership with Longmont Public Media. To sign up to attend, go to tinyurl.com/7txj82w3.

