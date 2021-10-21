GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Crocs reports 73% revenue growth in Q3

By BizWest Media/Prairie Mountain Publishing
Footwear company Crocs Inc. (NYSE: CROX) reported 73% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter of 2021, with a record revenue of $626 million up from the $361 million it brought in last year.

Revenue was up 182% from $72.1 million to 203.1 million, and earnings per share increased 166% from 91 cents to $2.42.

“Our third quarter was exceptional,” Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said in a statement. “Globally, our teams are managing through the supply chain disruptions to mitigate the impact on our business. Despite the temporary disruptions, we expect 2022 revenues to grow over 20% from 2021 fueled by the strength of our brand and consumer demand globally.”

