Program to diversify Boulder County boards, commissions to host training

A training program created to diversify county boards and commissions is partnering with a community organization that brings nonprofits together to host a final Boards and Commissions training this year.

The online conference hosted by People Engaged in Raising Leaders and Social Venture Partners will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Oct. 26 to Nov. 9 via Zoom, according to a Boulder County news release.

The release said the Boards and Commissions trainings will cover topics such as: board roles and responsibilities, board applications and interviewing, board culture and survival strategies and board oversight/management.

The training also will give participants the chance to get to meet face-to-face with board members and leaders during a sponsored meet-and-greet. Speakers as part of this program include Guillermo Estrada-Rivera, cultural brokers/coordinator at SUMA, a diversity and resilience program; Nia Wassink, owner of Mission Launch, a consulting agency for nonprofits; and Robin Valdez, business operations manager in the Boulder County Commissioners’ Office.

The training course is free but has limited availability. The release said interested participants will need internet, a computer, and the appropriate Zoom application for the course. People who are interested should complete a questionnaire and register via online at shorturl.at/osMXY.

For more information, contact PERL Coordinator Belinda Hearn at 303-441-3956 or bhearn@bouldercounty.org.