‘We feel secure right now’: Boulder volunteers help Afghan family relocate, resettle

Children cloaked in robes stood together and watched droves of people hurry by as they headed deeper into the maze-like airport. They followed signs written in a language the kids could not yet read.

While waiting for their bags, which moved on a large, reflective carousel, they kept an eye on their parents for guidance on what to do next.

It had been hours, days, weeks and months of worry and confusion. While they wrapped themselves in strangers’ jackets and listened for words their ears understood, one thing felt certain: They were safe.

Matiullah, his wife and seven children landed at Denver International Airport on Thursday afternoon and were greeted by new friends from Boulder who had been preparing for their arrival. Matiullah’s last name is not being used in this article to protect his family still in Afghanistan from potential retaliation over his previous work at a U.S. Army base.

“The journey was good,” Matiullah said while he waited at baggage claim. “It was like a dream to get here.”

For the past few months, Matiullah has been working with Chris Liggett to get out of eastern Afghanistan — where he and his family are from — and get to Boulder.

In August, the Taliban stormed across Afghanistan and took control of every major city and in a matter of days, they took control of the country.

Liggett, a Boulder resident, was deployed to Afghanistan in 2014 while serving in the U.S. Army. He was Matiullah’s supervisor at the time on the U.S. Army base in Afghanistan. They had been working together to get Matiullah’s visa when everything in Afghanistan began to crumble, Liggett said.

“The Taliban came and took over his city, and he hid in a water tank outside of his house all night,” Liggett said. “He was afraid they were going to come looking for him because he worked on the (U.S. Army) base with Americans.”

Matiullah and his family were able to make it to the country’s capital, Kabul, and hoped to get to the U.S. military base and find a flight out of the country.

Liggett said they were able to get a flight and leave.

They have been in New Mexico on a U.S Air Force base for the past 50 days. This week they drove with Liggett to the airport in El Paso, Texas, and flew to Denver on Thursday.

“The freedom we have here, we don’t even have in our own house (in Afghanistan),” Matiullah said. “We feel secure right now.”

Liggett’s real work began before Matiullah and his family arrived in Colorado. Liggett posted on Facebook to see what kind of support and resources he could find after resettlement agencies told him they would not be able to find them a place to live or the resources they would need in Boulder.

“I started asking specifically for property and would say, ‘If you are willing to rent to an Afghan family who doesn’t have a Social Security number, they don’t have like stable income, they don’t have work permits,’ and it’s crazy we built this network,” Liggett said.

A family in Boulder bought a house for Matiullah and his family to live in while others worked on finding clothing, cooking utensils — everything the family needs to start over.

“My goal is that when they move in, they will just be set up and can start living,” said Michaela Rothschild, a Boulder resident, who learned about Liggett’s efforts from the Facebook post.

Rothschild said she shared the story to a group she is part of, the Buy Nothing Project, and soon her house began to fill with items for the family.

“The response was just incredible,” Rothschild said. “Over 40 people responded to my post. A couple of those people contacted networks of their own, and it created a pretty significant ripple effect. It was just so heartwarming and incredible to see how quickly the community rallied behind the family.”

Melvina Carrick, a Boulder resident, said she also found out about the family on social media and wanted to lend her support.

“We lived in the (United Kingdom) and refugee situations are more in the forefront (there),” she said. “I think (helping this family) is only going to make our community better.”

Carrick said she and other volunteers talked with companies, who donated goods and services for the family, including a year of free home insurance and flooring. Her kids also passed out flyers at school and held fundraisers for the family.

Rafael Lecaros, Carrick’s son, said he had a friend in London, England, whose dad was a political prisoner in Syria. Lecaros said learning about that man’s experience inspired him to help Matiullah and his family.

“I think it’s nice to have new people,” Lecaros said. “Nothing bad can happen by having new people. It brings new cultures to your area like restaurants for example. That’s always nice.”

Mary Feeney Francis with Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains Refugee met the family at the airport to help them start setting up their lives in Colorado.

Feeney Francis said her organization will help the family with social needs, such as getting enrolled in schools, cultural orientations and finding work.

She said there are so many more Afghan families who do not have the support Matiullah’s family already has.

“There are a lot more families like this that are coming,” she said. “All of the resettlement agencies continue to need volunteers like Chris (Liggett) who will step up.”

Matiullah said his family is excited for their next chapter and most importantly they are thankful to be together. He hopes one day his brother and parents will be able to join them.

“America is the land of opportunity; the land of freedom — it’s our second home,” he said. “I feel very good.”

For Liggett, this is just the beginning.

“To me it’s a continuation of the work we were doing in Afghanistan,” he said. “It’s not like the war ended and everything got taken over by the Taliban and we just cried. In response, we evacuated 124,000 Afghans from Kabul International Airport. It’s going to take communities like Boulder and Lafayette and Broomfield and all over the country to open up the doors and welcome Afghans.”