Boulder County, Avery Brewing partner on Vote Early Day

Boulder County Elections and Avery Brewing Company will host a Vote Early Day event from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The outdoor event will be at the brewery, 4910 Nautilus Court in Gunbarrel.

Vote Early Day is a nationwide movement, first celebrated in 2020, aiming to ensure that Americans know their options for voting early to avoid last-minute problems that stop them from casting their ballot. More than 2,700 election administrators, nonprofits and businesses are involved.

Voters can drop off their ballots in the 24-hour Ballot Box at Avery Brewing, pick up an “I Voted” sticker, sign-up to register to vote, ask election-related questions and get Vote Early Day memorabilia while supplies last. Clerk and Recorder Molly Fitzpatrick and members of the election staff will be present.

The last day to mail ballots is Monday.

For more information about the Vote Early Day event at Avery Brewing, visit bouldercounty.org/elections/voteearlyday/.

