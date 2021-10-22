Boulder County cone zones for Oct. 24-29, 2021

Boulder

Walnut Street and Mapleton Avenue: The right lane on 30th Street heading northbound has intermittent lane closures. Arrow boards and signage are being used to direct traffic between Walnut and Mapleton. The project is planned to be complete in July.

30th Street and Colorado Avenue: There are right-lane westbound road closures on Colorado as well as for north- and southbound drivers on 30th. The northbound bus stop on 30th is closed. Work occurs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and is expected to be complete October 2022.

Central Avenue near 57th Court: The pedestrian bridge is closed at Central near 57th Court. An active detour is in place behind traffic barricades in the roadway. There is no set date for reopening the bridge.

Pearl Street: Pearl from Ninth to 11th streets is closed until April.

Pennsylvania Avenue: Pennsylvania from 12th to 13th streets is closed until April.

48th Court to 49th Street: Roads will be reduced to a single lane from Pearl Parkway to 48th Court and 49th Street. Work is expected to begin Monday and end Friday.

North Broadway Street: Concrete is being added, and bike lanes are being installed on North Broadway. Vehicle lanes shift to the existing northbound lane and bike lane. The west sidewalk is closed. Construction occurs from 7 a.m. to p.m. weekdays and is expected to be complete in September.

Boulder County

U.S. 287 and Isabelle Road: There are single-lane closures between U.S. 287 and Isabelle from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Longmont

Fifth and Sixth avenues: Coffman Street will be closed between Fifth and Sixth from Monday to Friday for street reconstruction and paving and striping.

Asphalt/rehab projects with lane shifts and flaggers:

19th Avenue from Francis Street to Main Street

Airport Road from Nelson Road to Rogers Road

Alpine Street from Homestead Parkway south to Homestead Parkway north

Clover Basin Drive from South Fordham Street to Hover Street

East 17th Avenue from Whitehall Drive to County Line Road

Grandview Meadows Drive from Clover Basin Drive to Nelson Road

South Pratt Parkway overpass

Sunset Street from Third Avenue to Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks

Lafayette

120th Street: Traffic on 120th south of the intersection at South Boulder Road is down to single-lane, alternating travel configuration for motorists. A temporary traffic signal will be used to direct traffic. This will be in place 24 hours per day, seven days a week for the next several months. Heavy traffic impacts are expected, and motorists should use alternative routes.

South Boulder Road: The eastern portion of LaMont Does Park parking lot is under construction and is closed. The parking lot on Saratoga Drive will remain open and accessible for overflow parking.

South Boulder Road: The road is in a two-way, head-to-head configuration on the north side of the road. Eastbound and westbound traffic will continue to use this configuration while crews install storm sewer pipe. Motorists can expect minor delays due to buses stopping to pick up and drop off passengers. Motorists can expect to see crews working in the area from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Superior

Downtown Superior: The sidewalk on the west side of Superior Drive between Main Street and Old Rail Way is closed for utility work. Pedestrians can use the side on the east side of Superior Drive. Parking on the west side of Superior Drive between Main and Old Rail Way is also closed. The construction access road north of Main is closed due to the construction of the Marshall Road bridge.

McCaslin Boulevard: Superior reopened McCaslin Boulevard between Coalton Road and Colo. 128 on Oct. 6 after completing the asphalt milling and initial pavement recycling portion of the 1.4-mile project. Still remaining are the final top lift paving, which should be completed Wednesday, and final striping, which is to be determined. Bicyclists will be prohibited from the work zone during work hours. Delays of up to 30 minutes can be expected. Alternate routes are advised. Alternate routes include Coalton to Interlocken Loop east and Colo. 93 west. The Indiana Street intersection with McCaslin will remain closed for drainage and paving activities.

Weld County

County Road 64.75 to County Road 66: County Road 23.75 from County Road 64.75 to County Road 66 will be closed Monday through Friday.

County Road 50 to County Road 52: County Road 65 from County Road 50 to County Road 52 will be closed Monday through Friday for a new culvert installation.

County Road 70 to County Road 74: County Road 31 from County Road 70 to County Road 74 is closed for pavement overlay until Friday.

County Road 35 to County Road 39: County Road 42 from County Road 35 to County Road 39 is closed for road construction until Friday.

County Road 42 to County Road 44: County Road 13 from County Road 42 to County Road 44 is closed until Oct. 31 for oil and gas pipeline repair.