Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Oct. 22, 2021

Boulder County Public Health reported four new COVID-19 deaths Friday. Shawn Hollister, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said two of the people who died were in their 70s. They were not residents of long-term care facilities, and they were unvaccinated. The other two people were in their 90s. One was not a resident of a long-term care facility and was unvaccinated. The fourth person was a resident of a long-term care facility and was vaccinated.

New cases: 89

Total cases: 30,551

Total hospitalizations: 1,110

New hospitalizations: 4

Daily hospitalizations: 52

Daily discharges: 9

Total deaths: 279

New deaths: 4

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 134.5

7-day percent positivity: 4.2%

Number of COVID-19 variant cases

Alpha: 716

Beta: 0

B.1.427: 44

Gamma: 16

Delta: 859

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

University of Colorado Boulder cases:

New positive test results: 2

New diagnostic tests: 109

Total on-campus PCR diagnostic tests completed: 5,413

Total positive results for on-campus testing: 100

Colorado case data

Total cases: 720,620

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 8,306

Total deaths among cases: 8,029

Total hospitalizations: 41,409

Total tested: 3,852,715

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,848,123

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,541,364

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

Total active cases: 24

Total staff quarantines: 0

Total students quarantines: 34

BVSD elementary schools

Columbine: 1 active case

Coal Creek: 1 active case

Eisenhower: 3 active cases

Foothill: 2 active cases

Kohl: 1 active case

Pioneer: 1 active case

Ryan: 1 active case

University Hill: 1 active case

Whittier: 1 active case

BVSD middle schools

Angevine: 1 active case

Broomfield Heights: 1 active case

Manhattan Middle School of Arts: 1 active case

BVSD high schools

Broomfield: 1 active case

BVSD other departments

Child Find: 1 active case

Maintenance: 1 active case

Meadowlark School: 1 active case

Peak to Peak: 4 active cases

Other: 1 active case

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

Total active student cases: 97

Total active staff cases: 11

Total staff quarantines: 0

Total student quarantines: 254

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 1 active student case; 3 students quarantined

Blue Mountain: 5 students quarantined

Black Rock: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 5 students quarantined

Burlington: 7 active student cases; 5 students quarantined

Centennial: 2 active student cases; 8 students quarantined

Central: 1 active staff member case

Columbine: 3 students quarantined

Eagle Crest: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined

Erie: 3 active student cases; 1 student quarantined

Fall River: 1 active student case; 16 students quarantined

Grand View: 2 active student cases; 6 students quarantined

Highlands: 2 students quarantined

Hygiene: 2 active student cases; 5 students quarantined

Indian Peaks: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined

Legacy: 1 active student case

Longmont Estates: 1 student quarantined

Lyons: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 2 students quarantined

Mead: 7 active student cases; 17 students quarantined

Mountain View: 2 active student cases; 2 students quarantined

Northridge: 2 students quarantined

Niwot: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined

Prairie Ridge: 8 students quarantined

Red Hawk: 3 active student cases; 1 student quarantined

Rocky Mountain: 1 active student case; 4 student quarantined

Sanborn: 3 active student cases; 4 students quarantined

Soaring Heights PK-8: 25 students quarantined

Thunder Valley PK-8: 8 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 32 students quarantined

Timberline PK-8: 3 active student cases

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 4 students quarantined

Coal Ridge: 5 active student cases; 8 students quarantined

Erie: 4 active student cases; 20 students quarantined

Longs Peak: 2 active student cases; 8 students quarantined

Lyons Middle School/Senior High School: 1 student quarantined

Mead: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 8 students quarantined

Sunset: 2 students quarantined

Trail Ridge: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 3 students quarantined

Westview: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 6 active student cases; 10 students quarantined

Frederick: 4 active student cases; 3 students quarantined

Longmont: 2 active student cases; 1 student quarantined

Mead: 2 active student cases; 7 students quarantined

Niwot: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined

Silver Creek: 2 active student cases; 2 students quarantined

Skyline: 5 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 2 students quarantined

SVVSD other departments