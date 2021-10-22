GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County,…

News
Health

Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Oct. 22, 2021

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County Public Health reported four new COVID-19 deaths Friday. Shawn Hollister, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said two of the people who died were in their 70s. They were not residents of long-term care facilities, and they were unvaccinated. The other two people were in their 90s. One was not a resident of a long-term care facility and was unvaccinated. The fourth person was a resident of a long-term care facility and was vaccinated.

New cases: 89

Total cases: 30,551

Total hospitalizations: 1,110

New hospitalizations: 4

Daily hospitalizations: 52

Daily discharges: 9

Total deaths: 279

New deaths: 4

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 134.5

7-day percent positivity: 4.2%

Number of COVID-19 variant cases

  • Alpha: 716
  • Beta: 0
  • B.1.427: 44
  • Gamma: 16
  • Delta: 859

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

University of Colorado Boulder cases:

  • New positive test results: 2
  • New diagnostic tests: 109
  • Total on-campus PCR diagnostic tests completed: 5,413
  • Total positive results for on-campus testing: 100

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 720,620
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 8,306
  • Total deaths among cases: 8,029
  • Total hospitalizations: 41,409
  • Total tested: 3,852,715
  • Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,848,123
  • Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,541,364

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

  • Total active cases: 24
  • Total staff quarantines: 0
  • Total students quarantines: 34

BVSD elementary schools

  • Columbine: 1 active case
  • Coal Creek: 1 active case
  • Eisenhower: 3 active cases
  • Foothill: 2 active cases
  • Kohl: 1 active case
  • Pioneer: 1 active case
  • Ryan: 1 active case
  • University Hill: 1 active case
  • Whittier: 1 active case

BVSD middle schools

  • Angevine: 1 active case
  • Broomfield Heights: 1 active case
  • Manhattan Middle School of Arts: 1 active case

BVSD high schools

  • Broomfield: 1 active case

BVSD other departments

  • Child Find: 1 active case
  • Maintenance: 1 active case
  • Meadowlark School: 1 active case
  • Peak to Peak: 4 active cases
  • Other: 1 active case

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

  • Total active student cases: 97
  • Total active staff cases: 11
  • Total staff quarantines: 0
  • Total student quarantines: 254

SVVSD elementary schools

  • Alpine: 1 active student case; 3 students quarantined
  • Blue Mountain: 5 students quarantined
  • Black Rock: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 5 students quarantined
  • Burlington: 7 active student cases; 5 students quarantined
  • Centennial: 2 active student cases; 8 students quarantined
  • Central: 1 active staff member case
  • Columbine: 3 students quarantined
  • Eagle Crest: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
  • Erie: 3 active student cases; 1 student quarantined
  • Fall River: 1 active student case; 16 students quarantined
  • Grand View: 2 active student cases; 6 students quarantined
  • Highlands: 2 students quarantined
  • Hygiene: 2 active student cases; 5 students quarantined
  • Indian Peaks: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
  • Legacy: 1 active student case
  • Longmont Estates: 1 student quarantined
  • Lyons: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 2 students quarantined
  • Mead: 7 active student cases; 17 students quarantined
  • Mountain View: 2 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
  • Northridge: 2 students quarantined
  • Niwot: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
  • Prairie Ridge: 8 students quarantined
  • Red Hawk: 3 active student cases; 1 student quarantined
  • Rocky Mountain: 1 active student case; 4 student quarantined
  • Sanborn: 3 active student cases; 4 students quarantined
  • Soaring Heights PK-8: 25 students quarantined
  • Thunder Valley PK-8: 8 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 32 students quarantined
  • Timberline PK-8: 3 active student cases

SVVSD middle schools

  • Altona: 4 students quarantined
  • Coal Ridge: 5 active student cases; 8 students quarantined
  • Erie: 4 active student cases; 20 students quarantined
  • Longs Peak: 2 active student cases; 8 students quarantined
  • Lyons Middle School/Senior High School: 1 student quarantined
  • Mead: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 8 students quarantined
  • Sunset: 2 students quarantined
  • Trail Ridge: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 3 students quarantined
  • Westview: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined

SVVSD high schools

  • Erie: 6 active student cases; 10 students quarantined
  • Frederick: 4 active student cases; 3 students quarantined
  • Longmont: 2 active student cases; 1 student quarantined
  • Mead: 2 active student cases; 7 students quarantined
  • Niwot: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
  • Silver Creek: 2 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
  • Skyline: 5 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 2 students quarantined

SVVSD other departments

  • Boulder Technical Education Center: 1 active staff member case
  • Central Administration: 2 active staff member cases
  • Launched Virtual Academy: 1 active student case
  • Main Street School: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
  • Spark Discovery Preschool: 2 students quarantined

