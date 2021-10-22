GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

District Attorney schedules warrant forgiveness event

The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office is hosting the Fresh Start Warrant Forgiveness event to provide an opportunity for people with outstanding warrants to resolve the issue without being arrested.

The event will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Boulder County Justice Center.

The program is designed for people with active warrants from non-violent and low-level felony, misdemeanor or traffic cases.

The event is a collaboration between the District Attorney’s Office, judges, criminal defense attorneys, immigration attorneys, probation staff, courthouse staff and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

For eligibility requirements, visit bouldercounty.org/district-attorney/.

