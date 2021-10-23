Chautauqua Trail closed Tuesday to Friday for routine maintenance

Boulder will implement closures along the Chautauqua Trail this week to conduct routine maintenance along the popular trail.

The closure will take place from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, according to a Boulder news release. Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks will be resurfacing the entire stretch of the 0.7-mile trail that leads to the Flatirons.

According to the release, like many of the city’s trails along the mountain backdrop, the Chautauqua Trail is steep and is prone to erosion from rainfall, melting snow and sustained visitor traffic. The release said the popular trails require ongoing maintenance, which the city has identified as one of its top open space priorities.

While the work is being completed, Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks encouraged community members to plan alternate destinations. The city’s interactive webmap, bouldercolorado.gov/locations/trail/search/trailhead, shows current trail closures. The new trail and trailhead web search feature allows users to explore places to hike, while learning more about closure information and details about trail length, trail elevation gain, trail difficulty, the type of activities allowed along the path and accessibility for community members experiencing disabilities.