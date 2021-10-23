Downed electrical lines believed to have sparked Boulder grass fire Saturday

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said authorities extinguished a grass fire near South Boulder and Cherryvale roads that was caused by downed electrical lines early Saturday.

The fire was reported at 6:24 a.m. to the Boulder County Communication Center, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters from Mountain View Fire, Louisville Fire and Boulder Fire Departments responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire that had grown in size to approximately 300 feet by 60 feet, according to the release. No injuries were reported, and no structures were threatened during the incident.

Xcel Energy responded to the scene to investigate. It is suspected that an electrical transformer may have caused the fire.

Rangers from Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks and deputies from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident to assist with traffic control.