Woman rescued Saturday after roughly 30-foot fall from Bear Canyon Trail in Boulder

A 74-year-old hiker was rescued Saturday afternoon after falling down a roughly 30-foot embankment on the Bear Canyon Trail, just west of Mesa Trail in Boulder.

According to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release, authorities were notified of the hiker’s fall at 12:23 p.m.

A ranger from City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks was first to arrive and found the hiker on the hillside hanging on to a tree, the release said. The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group arrived and secured the hiker with a rope to keep her from sliding farther down the embankment, according to the release.

The woman was secured into a litter and carried back up the slope to the Bear Canyon Trail, where she was then carried a short distance to an American Medical Response ambulance and taken to a Boulder-area hospital. The rescue took approximately two hours.