Boulder to host inaugural Housing Equity Symposium with Boulder Chamber, Urban Land Institute

Boulder is partnering with the Boulder Chamber and the Urban Land Institute to host its inaugural Housing Equity Symposium.

The Nov. 10 event will examine Boulder’s history related to race and class and how that impacts its current housing challenges. The event also aims to begin a dialogue to identify specific actions to address long-standing inequities, according to a city news release.

The typical house value in Boulder is nearing $1 million, and home values in the city have gone up 19.8% in the past year, according to the Zillow Home Index. This value is seasonally adjusted and only includes the middle price tier of homes, the index states.

To address this, Boulder has a variety of programs and policies that aim to increase access to affordable housing. The city also has a goal that 15% of all housing in Boulder will be affordable by 2035.

“Affordable housing is a vital component of a thriving community,” Housing and Human Services Director Kurt Firnhaber stated in the news release. “Research shows that stable, affordable housing is crucial to a community’s health, environment and well-being.”

The Housing Equity Symposium features an introduction from Rep. Joe Neguse and presentations from Clay Fong and Jennifer Fluri.

There will then be a panel discussion with Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender, Tiffany Manuel, president and CEO of TheCaseMade, and Abby Hickcox, associate director of the Arts and Sciences Honors Program at the University of Colorado Boulder and co-founder of the Boulder Affordable Housing Regional Initiative.

The free event is scheduled to happen in person from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov 10 at eTown Hall in Boulder. However, there will be a virtual option, and organizers intend to assess public health guidance closer to the event to determine if it needs to move to virtual only, the release states.

The symposium will include presentations, a panel discussion and opportunity for audience questions.

Register online at bit.ly/2ZcZQOC.