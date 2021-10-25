Boulder County announces drawing for tree cutting

Boulder County Parks and Open Space will be conducting a random drawing of 100 permits for residents to cut their own lodgepole pine trees at Reynolds Ranch Open Space.

The tree cutting event will be Dec. 4 and 5 at 11212 Magnolia Road in Nederland. Each date will be divided into two time slots — one from 9 to 11 a.m. and one from 1 to 3 p.m. Permit holders will be assigned a date and time and each time slot will issue 25 permits.

The deadline to enter the drawing is midnight Nov. 14. All entrants will be notified whether they were granted a permit on Nov. 15. Selected permit holders will be eligible to purchase one $20 permit and must pay the permit fee by Nov. 28. Unpaid permits will be made available to the waitlist, which will be notified on Nov. 29.

The tree cutting will be limited to designated areas on Reynolds Ranch Open Space as an opportunity to thin lodgepole pine trees in specific areas. Permit holders will need to supply all materials needed to cut and transport the trees on their vehicle.

For more information and to enter the drawing, visit boco.org/ChristmasTrees.