Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Oct. 25, 2021

Boulder County Public Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths Monday. Shawn Hollister, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said one of the people who died was in their 20s. They were not associated with a long-term care facility and were unvaccinated. The second person who died was in their 50s. They were not associated with a long-term care facility and were unvaccinated.
New cases: 242
Total cases: 30,793
Total hospitalizations as of Oct. 22: 1,110
New hospitalizations: 0
Daily hospitalizations: 52
Daily discharges: 12
Total deaths: 281
New deaths: 2
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 140.9
7-day percent positivity: 4.4%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
*Monday’s data from BCPH reflects three days’ worth of testing as it does not report new data on Saturdays and Sundays.
Vaccination data
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received only one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 5%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 79%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 84%
Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of Oct. 18, 2021
- Boulder: 21%
- Longmont: 43%
- Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 19%
- Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 17%
*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23.
Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality
- Boulder: 9,922.7
- Erie: 7,399.0
- Lafayette: 8,504.9
- Longmont: 10,943.1
- Louisville: 7,743.0
- Lyons: 5,813.4
- Nederland: 2,662.3
- Superior: 5,765.4
- Unincorporated Boulder County: 6,637.8
Case data by racial demographic
- White
- Cases: 66.0%
- Hospitalizations: 58.1%
- Deaths: 75.7%
- Latino
- Cases: 28.8%
- Hospitalizations: 35.2%
- Deaths: 17.4%
- Black
- Cases: 1.1%
- Hospitalizations: 1.4%
- Deaths: 1.2%
- All other non-Latino and non-Black races
- Cases: 4%
- Hospitalizations: 5.3%
- Deaths: 5.8%
* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 727,506
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 8,363
- Total deaths among cases: 8,086
- Total hospitalizations: 41,576
- Total tested: 3,871,277
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,856,911
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,549,979
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 19
- Total staff quarantines: 0
- Total students quarantines: 45
BVSD elementary schools
- Columbine: 2 active cases; 11 students quarantined
- Coal Creek: 1 active case
- Eisenhower: 2 active cases; 10 students quarantined
- Eldorado PK-8: 1 active case
- Foothill: 2 active cases; 24 students quarantined
- Monarch PK-8: 1 active case
- Pioneer: 1 active case
- Ryan: 2 active cases
- University Hill: 1 active case
BVSD middle schools
- Broomfield Heights: 1 active case
- Louisville: 1 active case
- Manhattan Middle School of Arts: 1 active case
BVSD high schools
- Boulder: 1 active case
- Broomfield: 1 active case
BVSD other departments
- Child Find: 1 active case
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 72
- Total active staff cases: 11
- Total staff quarantines: 0
- Total student quarantines: 254
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 1 active student case; 3 students quarantined
- Blue Mountain: 5 students quarantined
- Black Rock: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 5 students quarantined
- Burlington: 4 active student cases; 5 students quarantined
- Centennial: 8 students quarantined
- Central: 1 active student case
- Columbine: 3 students quarantined
- Eagle Crest: 1 student quarantined
- Erie: 1 student quarantined; 10 students quarantined
- Fall River: 1 active student case; 16 students quarantined
- Grand View: 1 active staff member case; 6 students quarantined
- Highlands: 2 students quarantined
- Hygiene: 2 active student cases; 5 students quarantined
- Indian Peaks: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
- Legacy: 6 students quarantined
- Longmont Estates: 1 student quarantined
- Lyons: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 2 students quarantined
- Mead: 5 active student cases; 17 students quarantined
- Mountain View: 2 students quarantined
- Northridge: 2 students quarantined
- Niwot: 3 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
- Prairie Ridge: 8 students quarantined
- Red Hawk: 1 student quarantined
- Rocky Mountain: 4 students quarantined
- Sanborn: 4 students quarantined
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 6 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 25 students quarantined
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 5 active student cases; 32 students quarantined
SVVSD middle schools
- Altona: 4 students quarantined
- Coal Ridge: 4 active student cases; 8 students quarantined
- Erie: 6 active student cases; 20 students quarantined
- Longs Peak: 2 active student cases; 8 students quarantined
- Lyons Middle School/Senior High School: 1 student quarantined
- Mead: 1 active staff member case; 8 students quarantined
- Sunset: 2 students quarantined
- Trail Ridge: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 3 students quarantined
- Westview: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 4 active student cases
- Frederick: 5 active student cases; 3 students quarantined
- Longmont: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
- Mead: 2 active student cases; 7 students quarantined
- Niwot: 2 students quarantined
- Silver Creek: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
- Skyline: 5 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
SVVSD other departments
- Boulder Technical Education Center: 1 active staff member case
- Central Administration: 2 active staff member cases
- Main Street School: 1 active staff member case; 1 student quarantined
- Multiple Schools: 1 active staff member case
- Spark Discovery Preschool: 2 students quarantined