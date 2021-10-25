Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Oct. 25, 2021

Boulder County Public Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths Monday. Shawn Hollister, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said one of the people who died was in their 20s. They were not associated with a long-term care facility and were unvaccinated. The second person who died was in their 50s. They were not associated with a long-term care facility and were unvaccinated.

New cases: 242

Total cases: 30,793

Total hospitalizations as of Oct. 22: 1,110

New hospitalizations: 0

Daily hospitalizations: 52

Daily discharges: 12

Total deaths: 281

New deaths: 2

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 140.9

7-day percent positivity: 4.4%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

*Monday’s data from BCPH reflects three days’ worth of testing as it does not report new data on Saturdays and Sundays.

Vaccination data

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received only one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 5%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 79%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 84%

Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of Oct. 18, 2021

Boulder: 21%

Longmont: 43%

Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 19%

Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 17%

*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23.

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

Boulder: 9,922.7

Erie: 7,399.0

Lafayette: 8,504.9

Longmont: 10,943.1

Louisville: 7,743.0

Lyons: 5,813.4

Nederland: 2,662.3

Superior: 5,765.4

Unincorporated Boulder County: 6,637.8

Case data by racial demographic

White Cases: 66.0% Hospitalizations: 58.1% Deaths: 75.7%

Latino Cases: 28.8% Hospitalizations: 35.2% Deaths: 17.4%

Black Cases: 1.1% Hospitalizations: 1.4% Deaths: 1.2%

All other non-Latino and non-Black races Cases: 4% Hospitalizations: 5.3% Deaths: 5.8%



* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races

Colorado case data

Total cases: 727,506

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 8,363

Total deaths among cases: 8,086

Total hospitalizations: 41,576

Total tested: 3,871,277

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,856,911

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,549,979

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

Total active cases: 19

Total staff quarantines: 0

Total students quarantines: 45

BVSD elementary schools

Columbine: 2 active cases; 11 students quarantined

Coal Creek: 1 active case

Eisenhower: 2 active cases; 10 students quarantined

Eldorado PK-8: 1 active case

Foothill: 2 active cases; 24 students quarantined

Monarch PK-8: 1 active case

Pioneer: 1 active case

Ryan: 2 active cases

University Hill: 1 active case

BVSD middle schools

Broomfield Heights: 1 active case

Louisville: 1 active case

Manhattan Middle School of Arts: 1 active case

BVSD high schools

Boulder: 1 active case

Broomfield: 1 active case

BVSD other departments

Child Find: 1 active case

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

Total active student cases: 72

Total active staff cases: 11

Total staff quarantines: 0

Total student quarantines: 254

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 1 active student case; 3 students quarantined

Blue Mountain: 5 students quarantined

Black Rock: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 5 students quarantined

Burlington: 4 active student cases; 5 students quarantined

Centennial: 8 students quarantined

Central: 1 active student case

Columbine: 3 students quarantined

Eagle Crest: 1 student quarantined

Erie: 1 student quarantined; 10 students quarantined

Fall River: 1 active student case; 16 students quarantined

Grand View: 1 active staff member case; 6 students quarantined

Highlands: 2 students quarantined

Hygiene: 2 active student cases; 5 students quarantined

Indian Peaks: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined

Legacy: 6 students quarantined

Longmont Estates: 1 student quarantined

Lyons: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 2 students quarantined

Mead: 5 active student cases; 17 students quarantined

Mountain View: 2 students quarantined

Northridge: 2 students quarantined

Niwot: 3 active student cases; 2 students quarantined

Prairie Ridge: 8 students quarantined

Red Hawk: 1 student quarantined

Rocky Mountain: 4 students quarantined

Sanborn: 4 students quarantined

Soaring Heights PK-8: 6 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 25 students quarantined

Thunder Valley PK-8: 5 active student cases; 32 students quarantined

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 4 students quarantined

Coal Ridge: 4 active student cases; 8 students quarantined

Erie: 6 active student cases; 20 students quarantined

Longs Peak: 2 active student cases; 8 students quarantined

Lyons Middle School/Senior High School: 1 student quarantined

Mead: 1 active staff member case; 8 students quarantined

Sunset: 2 students quarantined

Trail Ridge: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 3 students quarantined

Westview: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 4 active student cases

Frederick: 5 active student cases; 3 students quarantined

Longmont: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined

Mead: 2 active student cases; 7 students quarantined

Niwot: 2 students quarantined

Silver Creek: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined

Skyline: 5 active student cases; 2 students quarantined

SVVSD other departments