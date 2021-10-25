GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Oct. 25, 2021

Boulder County Public Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths Monday. Shawn Hollister, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said one of the people who died was in their 20s. They were not associated with a long-term care facility and were unvaccinated. The second person who died was in their 50s. They were not associated with a long-term care facility and were unvaccinated.

New cases: 242

Total cases: 30,793

Total hospitalizations as of Oct. 22: 1,110

New hospitalizations: 0

Daily hospitalizations: 52

Daily discharges: 12

Total deaths: 281

New deaths: 2

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 140.9

7-day percent positivity: 4.4%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

*Monday’s data from BCPH reflects three days’ worth of testing as it does not report new data on Saturdays and Sundays.

Vaccination data

  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received only one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 5%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 79%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 84%

Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of Oct. 18, 2021

  • Boulder: 21%
  • Longmont: 43%
  • Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 19%
  • Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 17%

*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23.

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

  • Boulder: 9,922.7
  • Erie: 7,399.0
  • Lafayette: 8,504.9
  • Longmont: 10,943.1
  • Louisville: 7,743.0
  • Lyons: 5,813.4
  • Nederland: 2,662.3
  • Superior: 5,765.4
  • Unincorporated Boulder County: 6,637.8

Case data by racial demographic

  • White
    • Cases: 66.0%
    • Hospitalizations: 58.1%
    • Deaths: 75.7%
  • Latino
    • Cases: 28.8%
    • Hospitalizations: 35.2%
    • Deaths: 17.4%
  • Black
    • Cases: 1.1%
    • Hospitalizations: 1.4%
    • Deaths: 1.2%
  • All other non-Latino and non-Black races
    • Cases: 4%
    • Hospitalizations: 5.3%
    • Deaths: 5.8%

* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 727,506
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 8,363
  • Total deaths among cases: 8,086
  • Total hospitalizations: 41,576
  • Total tested: 3,871,277
  • Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,856,911
  • Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,549,979

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

  • Total active cases: 19
  • Total staff quarantines: 0
  • Total students quarantines: 45

BVSD elementary schools

  • Columbine: 2 active cases; 11 students quarantined
  • Coal Creek: 1 active case
  • Eisenhower: 2 active cases; 10 students quarantined
  • Eldorado PK-8: 1 active case
  • Foothill: 2 active cases; 24 students quarantined
  • Monarch PK-8: 1 active case
  • Pioneer: 1 active case
  • Ryan: 2 active cases
  • University Hill: 1 active case

BVSD middle schools

  • Broomfield Heights: 1 active case
  • Louisville: 1 active case
  • Manhattan Middle School of Arts: 1 active case

BVSD high schools

  • Boulder: 1 active case
  • Broomfield: 1 active case

BVSD other departments

  • Child Find: 1 active case

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

  • Total active student cases: 72
  • Total active staff cases: 11
  • Total staff quarantines: 0
  • Total student quarantines: 254

SVVSD elementary schools

  • Alpine: 1 active student case; 3 students quarantined
  • Blue Mountain: 5 students quarantined
  • Black Rock: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 5 students quarantined
  • Burlington: 4 active student cases; 5 students quarantined
  • Centennial: 8 students quarantined
  • Central: 1 active student case
  • Columbine: 3 students quarantined
  • Eagle Crest: 1 student quarantined
  • Erie: 1 student quarantined; 10 students quarantined
  • Fall River: 1 active student case; 16 students quarantined
  • Grand View: 1 active staff member case; 6 students quarantined
  • Highlands: 2 students quarantined
  • Hygiene: 2 active student cases; 5 students quarantined
  • Indian Peaks: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
  • Legacy: 6 students quarantined
  • Longmont Estates: 1 student quarantined
  • Lyons: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 2 students quarantined
  • Mead: 5 active student cases; 17 students quarantined
  • Mountain View: 2 students quarantined
  • Northridge: 2 students quarantined
  • Niwot: 3 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
  • Prairie Ridge: 8 students quarantined
  • Red Hawk: 1 student quarantined
  • Rocky Mountain: 4 students quarantined
  • Sanborn: 4 students quarantined
  • Soaring Heights PK-8: 6 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 25 students quarantined
  • Thunder Valley PK-8: 5 active student cases; 32 students quarantined

SVVSD middle schools

  • Altona: 4 students quarantined
  • Coal Ridge: 4 active student cases; 8 students quarantined
  • Erie: 6 active student cases; 20 students quarantined
  • Longs Peak: 2 active student cases; 8 students quarantined
  • Lyons Middle School/Senior High School: 1 student quarantined
  • Mead: 1 active staff member case; 8 students quarantined
  • Sunset: 2 students quarantined
  • Trail Ridge: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 3 students quarantined
  • Westview: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined

SVVSD high schools

  • Erie: 4 active student cases
  • Frederick: 5 active student cases; 3 students quarantined
  • Longmont: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
  • Mead: 2 active student cases; 7 students quarantined
  • Niwot: 2 students quarantined
  • Silver Creek: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
  • Skyline: 5 active student cases; 2 students quarantined

SVVSD other departments

  • Boulder Technical Education Center: 1 active staff member case
  • Central Administration: 2 active staff member cases
  • Main Street School: 1 active staff member case; 1 student quarantined
  • Multiple Schools: 1 active staff member case
  • Spark Discovery Preschool: 2 students quarantined

