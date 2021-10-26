Boulder County Farmers Market: At the Market: Homely but heavenly celery root

Boulder County Farmers Market

Celery root isn’t the prettiest thing at the markets, but it’s worth stocking up on if you see them.

Celeriac’s popularity is understated but understood by cultures everywhere. It’s cultivated around the world — from Siberia to the Mediterranean to right here in Colorado.

You can eat it raw or cooked — like in the accompanying soup recipe. We know a chef who slices it thin, tosses it with mayonnaise and a little mustard and serves it as a slaw. But if you’re not feeling that, you can simply peel off its rough skin and serve it like a radish in mixed salads or on a vegetable platter.

This French-inspired soup is perfect for a weeknight meal with a slice of fresh baguette and some salted butter — as classic as it gets. It’s light and refreshing, and there’s a great opportunity to incorporate other local ingredients too, like leeks and thyme. You can feel nourished knowing your delicious soup supports food equity and feeds your family. It’s a double whammy.

We have curbside ordering year-round. We’ll email you updates on Sunday morning for Boulder and Lafayette pickups. The windows for curbside are at 1 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday for Boulder and Lafayette; and at noon Tuesday-Thursday for Denver and Longmont.

French Celeriac Soup

1 medium celeriac (about 1 pound), peeled and cubed

10 celery ribs, sliced

3 leeks, trimmed, rinsed and cut into thin rounds (whites only)

Bay leaves

2 quarts chicken or vegetable stock

Salt and pepper

Handful of fresh chopped thyme for garnish

Directions:

In a large saucepan, combine the celery root, celery, leeks and bay leaves.

Add the stock and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Simmer until the vegetables are soft, about 25 minutes.

Remove bay leaves. Sprinkle with chopped thyme to serve.

Serve with buttered baguette.

If you make this recipe show us your photos! We’re on Instagram at @BCFM

At the market this week

Garlic, carrots, apples, pears, radishes, tatsoi, broccoli, eggplant, kale, pumpkins, parsnips, winter squash varieties, zucchini, peppers, celery, turnips, spinach, celeriac, cabbage, arugula, fennel, beets, bok choy, mushrooms, potatoes, tomatoes, white and yellow onions, bunching onions, shallots, Italian parsley and so much more.

Farmers market details

Longmont: Open 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 20, 9595 Nelson Road

Boulder: Open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 20, 13th Street between Canyon and Arapahoe