Boulder County's Resource Conservation…

Local News

Boulder County’s Resource Conservation Division awarded Gold Level status

By | For the Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County Public Works’ Resource Conservation Division was awarded Gold Level status for 2021 by Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment as part of its Environmental Leadership Program.

The Environmental Leadership Program is a statewide program that offers benefits and incentives to members that are committed to continual environmental improvement and go beyond compliance with the state and federal regulations. The Resource Conservation Division had previously been awarded Silver Status.

“This award was truly earned by everyone within Boulder County,” Resource Conservation Division Manager Darla Arians said in the press release. “The staff at RCD are mission-driven and believe in the work we do, and their efforts are reflected in this award.”

For more information about the Environmental Leadership Program, visit bit.ly/3Bf4Vms. Information about the Resource Conservation Division can be found at BoCo.org/RCD.

