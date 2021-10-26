Culvert project to close Boulder County’s North 63rd Street lanes

Starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Boulder County’s North 63rd Street culvert project will require closing lanes, officials announced Tuesday.

North 63rd will be reduced to one lane between Jay and Twin Lakes roads so road maintenance workers can safely install steel plates that will reinforce the culvert at the Boulder & Lefthand Ditch.

Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays and is expected to take two weeks to complete. Flaggers will be used to move motorists through the work zone.

Cyclists will be asked to merge with motor vehicles during working hours. This work is in advance of a larger culvert replacement project that will take place at a yet-to-be-determined later date.