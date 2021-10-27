Why you should keep an eye out for Venus, Mercury the next few weeks

Here’s some inside astronomy info for those of you who geek out on this stuff:

Astronomy experts say Mercury was at its point of greatest “western elongation” — its highest point of the year in the eastern sky — on Monday morning, although you likely couldn’t see it, and not just because clouds were on the horizon at sunrise. Mercury is the smallest planet in the solar system, smaller than our Moon, so it can be really hard to find for untrained eyes.

Similarly, Venus will be at its greatest eastern elongation on Friday, meaning it will be at its greatest distance from the sun in the western sky after sunset.

You could get a good look at Mercury next week. John Keller, director of the Fiske Planetarium at the University of Colorado, says a good time to look for Mercury is coming on Nov. 2-3, when it and a bright star called Spica will be distinctly visible below a crescent Moon in the early morning sky. They will be closest the morning of Nov. 3, with Mercury positioned to the left of Spica along the eastern horizon.

“The best time for the casual observer to see Mercury is actually when the crescent moon is right next to the planet,” Keller said. “The moon provides a good guide of where you’re supposed to look.”

Venus is much easier to find in the sky around sunrise or sunset because when it’s visible, it’s usually the brightest object in the twilight sky, not counting the moon. Mercury is more elusive.

“Mercury doesn’t blast out like Venus and Jupiter do, it’s not super bright,” Keller said. “Especially in the morning sky, if you’re waking up and you’re trying to find Mercury, it’s oftentimes helpful to have the waning crescent moon right next to the planet, because you can find the moon a lot easier than you can find Mercury. That will alleviate some frustration for people who go out in the morning looking for Mercury but are unable to find it, because it is a non-descript ‘star’ in the sky.”

Something else will happen next week: Uranus will be at “opposition” on Nov. 5, meaning it will be the closest it gets to Earth and it will be fully illuminated by the sun. But Uranus is the seventh planet from the sun, and it’s a long way away even on its “closest” approaches to Earth.

“You can’t see this distant ice giant without a telescope or binoculars,” Keller said. “Under really dark conditions with no city lights, you might barely be able to make out the planet with the naked eye, but only if you know where to look.”

There will be a cool reason to watch the movement of Venus over the next two months, Keller said.

“The exciting thing to look forward to in January is when Venus passes in front of the sun and reappears three or four days later,” Keller said. “There’s this short window of about eight days when Venus goes from being in the evening sky to being in front of the sun — and not visible — to re-emerging in the morning sky. When that happens, it’s a really fast transition. In Aztec culture, this was viewed as the time of the death and rebirth of Venus.”

Yes, that’s two months away, but you can watch the progress of Venus appearing to grow closer to the sun until then.

“Right now, Venus is at its farthest position from the sun (as viewed from Earth),” Keller said. “Over the next two months, we’re going to be able to watch it dive down and disappear in front of the sun.”

