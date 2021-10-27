CU Buffs enjoying fresh approach to O-line

After what has been a difficult first seven games for the Colorado offense, and the line, in particular, the Buffaloes are apparently going through some big changes upfront.

On Sunday, head coach Karl Dorrell chose to fire offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue. Quality control coach William Vlachos and graduate assistant Donovan Williams are now leading the linemen and it’s been a busy week.

“They all expressed to me that they’re learning more in the last couple of days than they have been in quite some time,” Dorrell said after practice on Wednesday. “So I’m encouraged with what they’re saying and the work that they’re doing.”

Comments by Dorrell, running backs coach Darian Hagan and tight end Brady Russell this week have reinforced the need for a change, but also left questions as to why it took so long to make the move. Regardless, it’s a move that seems to have made an impact as the Buffs (2-5, 1-3 Pac-12) prepare to visit No. 7 Oregon (6-1, 3-1) on Saturday in Eugene, Ore. (1:35 p.m. MT, TV: Fox).

“There is renewed energy right now just because it’s a different voice,” Dorrell said. “William and Donovan are closer in age (to the players) and I think they’re probably relating a little bit better with them too, in terms of teaching their technique and skill and being able to demonstrate it themselves.

“I feel like it’s really created at least a positive work ethic of what’s going on right now. We’ve had a good week of practice with those guys.”

CU ranks 130th in the nation in yards per game (238.1) and 125th in points (15.1). The Buffs have also given up a Pac-12-worst 22 sacks while averaging just 3.29 per rushing attempt.

The coaching change has done more than bring a new voice to the room, as the Buffs have apparently started the process of changing the approach in the trenches.

Russell said earlier this week that the line has some new schemes and “new stuff we’re doing.”

On Wednesday, Hagan said, “The line is doing different things with double teams and different things in protections and we’ve reverted back to, in my opinion, different calls that we’ve used in the past with prior coaches. We’ve reverted back to using some of those things and those things correspond with what Vlachos is wanting to do. I think it’s been a really good week.”

Dorrell hinted that Rodrigue wasn’t a good fit for CU’s offensive approach when he said, “William’s a lot of a similar philosophy of what I like to do offensively, too, in terms of the run system and protections and stuff like that. So he’s very familiar with the (NFL) world that I’ve lived in the last 15 years.”

The change is making an impact for players, too. Russell said players have been excited for a change to shake up the struggling offense and Hagan added that the running back room, led by Jarek Broussard and Alex Fontenot, is “more rejuvenated.”

“They see a difference,” Hagan said. “They see an opportunity; I would say a different motivation. These guys are playing faster and playing with a lot of confidence right now and I think our running backs will feed off that.”

Dorrell reiterated as he did earlier this week, that the line – and Rodrigue – has not been the only problem with the offense, but it is apparent that a new voice and approach was needed.

“A different approach I think is good in times like this,” he said. “I try to change my approach with the team too, instead of being the (same), you try to change it up differently so that the messaging hits them in a different way.

“I think it’s still part of that process when you’re a team that hasn’t had that much success. We’re still trying to find the right buttons to push. But to (the players’) credit, they are responding favorably. They’re still working hard in practice, they’re still enjoying the game and all those things.”

Dorrell is hoping a fresh approach will help this week as the Buffs face a talented Oregon defense led by one of the best edge players in the country, Kayvon Thibodeaux.

“He’s a good player, but they have a lot of really good players,” Dorrell said. “That program is completely different than the program I used to see even 15-20 years ago. They’ve got a really good defense. Their defensive front has a lot of talent. You mentioned Kayvon … but there’s a number of players that have NFL qualities for sure.”