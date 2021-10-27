CU Buffs women’s soccer preview: Arizona State

CU Buffs women’s soccer at Arizona State

KICKOFF: Thursday, 6 p.m. MT, Sun Devil Soccer Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.

BROADCAST: TV/Stream — Pac-12 Networks.

RECORDS: Colorado 7-6-3, 2-3-3 Pac-12 Conference; Arizona State 8-7-2, 0-6-2.

KEY PLAYERS: Colorado — M Shanade Hopcroft, Sr., six goals, eight assists; F Shyra James, So., six goals, two assists; D Hannah Sharts, Sr., two goals, four assists; G Dani Hansen, Jr., .705 save percentage, 1.54 goals-against average. Arizona State — F Nicole Douglas, Sr., 15 goals, five assists; M Eva van Deursen, Sr., three goals, seven assists; F Olivia Nguyen, Sr., five goals, two assists; G Birta Gudlaugs, Fr., .722 save percentage, 1.55 goals-against average.

NOTES: After posting a draw and win at home against Oregon and Oregon State, CU began the week at No. 37 in the RPI. Arizona State is No. 77…ASU has gone winless in Pac-12 play after posting an 8-1 mark during its nonconference schedule…The Sun Devils’ Nicole Douglas leads the Pac-12 in goals and began the week in a three-way tie for the national lead…The Buffs are unbeaten in their past five matches against ASU (4-0-1). That includes a 2-0 home win in April during the delayed 2020 season sparked by goals from Alyssa Duke and Shyra James…CU completes the Arizona trip at UA on Sunday and completes the regular season next week at Utah.