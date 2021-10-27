GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

CU Buffs women’s soccer preview: Arizona…

SportsCollege Sports

CU Buffs women’s soccer preview: Arizona State

Buffs trying to gain RPI traction in hunt for NCAA berth

By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

CU Buffs women’s soccer at Arizona State

KICKOFF: Thursday, 6 p.m. MT, Sun Devil Soccer Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.

BROADCAST: TV/Stream — Pac-12 Networks.

RECORDS: Colorado 7-6-3, 2-3-3 Pac-12 Conference; Arizona State 8-7-2, 0-6-2.

KEY PLAYERS: Colorado — M Shanade Hopcroft, Sr., six goals, eight assists; F Shyra James, So., six goals, two assists; D Hannah Sharts, Sr., two goals, four assists; G Dani Hansen, Jr., .705 save percentage, 1.54 goals-against average. Arizona State — F Nicole Douglas, Sr., 15 goals, five assists; M Eva van Deursen, Sr., three goals, seven assists; F Olivia Nguyen, Sr., five goals, two assists; G Birta Gudlaugs, Fr., .722 save percentage, 1.55 goals-against average.

NOTES: After posting a draw and win at home against Oregon and Oregon State, CU began the week at No. 37 in the RPI. Arizona State is No. 77…ASU has gone winless in Pac-12 play after posting an 8-1 mark during its nonconference schedule…The Sun Devils’ Nicole Douglas leads the Pac-12 in goals and began the week in a three-way tie for the national lead…The Buffs are unbeaten in their past five matches against ASU (4-0-1). That includes a 2-0 home win in April during the delayed 2020 season sparked by goals from Alyssa Duke and Shyra James…CU completes the Arizona trip at UA on Sunday and completes the regular season next week at Utah.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Fred Smith, Hall of Fame Member

    Fred Smith, Realtor has been helping people buy and sell homes in Heather Garden—one of the most desirable age 55+...
  2. Cozy Country Care

    Cozy Country Care offers trusted in-home assisted living care in Greeley. The qualified vocational nurses, CNAs and personal caregivers assist...
  3. Can’t Decide My Favorite Sandwich

    What is my favorite sandwich at Your Butcher, Frank? Po Boy? Roast Beef with Horseradish? I can’t decide! The Tuscan...
  4. Find Your Dream Home In Boulder

    Home is where the heart is! The Patrick Dolan Team will help you find your dream home in Boulder and...
  5. Squirrels Munch on Fruit From the Trees Unless Homeowners Take a Proactive Approach

    Colorado residents have seen everything when it comes to squirrel activity. They scamper, fight and snag foods from any trees...