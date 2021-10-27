Longmont Veterans Day parade set to return after two-year absence

John Baker remembers the day in 1993 when he was visiting his grandparents in Longmont from his then-home in Illinois.

“I walked out and watched the Veterans Day parade and said, ‘This is the kind of town I want to live in,’” Baker said.

With that memory in mind, Baker today is helping to organize the return of the Veterans Day parade. The event has been canceled for the past two years — in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and in 2019 because of a snowstorm.

A Vietnam veteran who served from 1966 to 1968, Baker is chairman of the trustees for the American Legion Post 32.

“For the veterans that come out to the parade, it means a lot,” Baker said. “It’s a lot of homecoming. Me — I’m a Vietnam veteran, and we never got these kinds of (recognition).”

The parade will take place at 11:11 a.m. Nov. 11 in downtown Longmont. Kicking it off, F-16s will fly over Longmont. The parade will start on Eighth Avenue and head south on Main Street to Third Avenue. The parade will then turn north onto Coffman Street and end at Roosevelt Park, 700 Longs Peak Ave.

Armistice Day, the day World War I came to an end, occurred on the 11th hour of Nov. 11, 1918, according to the BBC. The parade starts at 11:11 to commemorate the historic moment.

There are 42 entries in the parade, as of Wednesday, including local high school bands and numerous classic car clubs, as well as veterans and Longmont leaders. The grand marshal this year is World War II veteran Jim Wilber. Typically, the parade attracts close to 2,000 spectators, Baker said.

After the parade ends about 1 p.m., the American Legion, 315 S. Bowen St., will host a lunch for the school bands and veterans with hot dogs and sandwiches. The Veterans of Foreign Wars will help with food service.

All veterans are invited to a free roast beef dinner at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 32. Baker said any veteran is welcome to attend the lunch and dinner, and they don’t need to be a member of the legion to participate.

Also after the parade, the American Legion Post 32 is partnering with the United Church of Christ Longmont and the Longmont Community Foundation to give out free handgun safes from noon to 2 p.m. at Roosevelt Park, 700 Longs Peak Ave.

A gun buyback event will also be taking place from 1 to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the church, 1500 Ninth Ave. At that time, people can anonymously dispose of unwanted weapons in exchange for Visa and Kroger gift cards, ranging from $100 to $300. The gun parts will be donated to Colorado Springs-based RAWtools, a nonprofit that creates garden tools from guns as well as used for local art projects.

Ann Noonan, member of United Church of Christ Longmont, wrote in an email that the church wanted to participate in these activities on Veterans Day “to both honor and support veterans in our communities.”

“We hope that veterans and their loved ones will participate in order to make themselves, their homes, their loved ones and our community safer,” Noonan wrote.

Citing data from the National Executive Committee of the American Legion, Noonan added, “(Nearly) half of veterans own guns; a third of those who own them keep a loaded and unsecured gun in their home. We want to emphasize the importance of safe storage, and help people have the tools to keep their weapons secured.”

One of the sources of funding for the gun safes and gift cards was a donation made by the late Royal Offer, who was a member of the church and World War II veteran. Offer received the Silver Star and Bronze Star, as well as a Purple Heart, during his service in World War II. Before his death at the age of 98 in 2016, he left a donation to the church to use for community projects.

“I think he would be pleased to see his gift helping other veterans,” Noonan wrote.

The Longmont Community Foundation also has been collecting and managing donations made by community members for the effort. People can still donate on the Longmont Community Foundation’s website at longmont.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list.

As Baker prepares to revive the parade after two years, he encouraged people to come support veterans.

“It’s a good day to get out and see your neighbors and see what veterans do and how we support each other and the community,” Baker said.

People are still welcome to sign up to walk in the parade. They can do so by contacting the American Legion Post 32 at 303-776-2034.

Nov. 11 road closures

People should expect road closures near Roosevelt Park for staging from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Main and Coffman streets from Third to Eighth avenues will be closed for the parade. Third and Eighth avenues will also be closed from Main to Coffman streets.