Boulder City Council to move partially in person for final meeting

The current members of the Boulder City Council will meet for the final time in person Nov. 9 at the Boulder Municipal Building.

However, the city is limiting in-person meetings to City Council members and city employees who provide direct support for the council proceedings. Furthermore, it is requiring vaccinations and encouraging masks to be worn when people are not speaking.

“This is really the only opportunity to have an exemption from the current indoor mask mandate at the county,” Assistant City Manager Pam Davis shared at the Boulder City Council meeting on Tuesday.

In order to qualify for a vaccine verified event with Boulder County Public Health, Davis noted at least 95% of the attendees must be vaccinated.

As such, Boulder will continue to offer virtual options for City Council members who do not feel comfortable attending or who do not wish to disclose their vaccination status. It also will offer virtual participation for the public, the media and staff presenters.

Boulder is working on technology to automate vaccine status checks, but it won’t be complete by the meeting, Davis said. The city will designate a staff member to check the vaccination status of council members and staff who choose to attend in person.

While masks can be removed inside City Council chambers, that won’t be the case elsewhere.

“Face coverings would still be required within the Municipal Building to protect any individuals you might come across outside of that council chambers environment,” Davis said.

The newly elected members of Boulder City Council will be sworn in on Nov. 16. The circumstances remain the same: City Council members can attend in person if vaccinated but won’t be required to do so. The city will offer a virtual swearing in option as well.

“We just need to account for who wants to come in and who does not feel comfortable yet to do so,” City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde said.

After that meeting, the city will reevaluate public health guidance and consult with the new City Council to determine whether meetings will continue in person.