GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder snack food company Bobo’s…

News
Health

Boulder snack food company Bobo’s voluntarily recalls almond butter protein bars

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder-based snack food company Bobo’s issued a voluntary recall for its almond butter protein bars after someone experienced an allergic reaction from peanuts, an ingredient not included on the label.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday issued an announcement about the recall.

Due to a consumer notification about an allergic reaction, the recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts on the ingredients list, the announcement said. This is the only alert the company has received from a consumer at this time.

The four-pack almond butter protein bars were distributed through select Target stores nationwide, the announcement said. Affected products bear the 4-pack Multipack UPC 8-29262-00326-6, the individual bar UPC 8-29262-00201-6, the Master Case UPC 8-29262-00370-9, and the lot code 1H18403L stamped on the back of the bar. Their best by date is May 15, 2022.

People who purchased the affected product should return it where it was purchased and request an exchange or full refund if there is an allergy concern, the announcement said.

More in Health

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Fred Smith, Hall of Fame Member

    Fred Smith, Realtor has been helping people buy and sell homes in Heather Garden—one of the most desirable age 55+...
  2. Cozy Country Care

    Cozy Country Care offers trusted in-home assisted living care in Greeley. The qualified vocational nurses, CNAs and personal caregivers assist...
  3. Can’t Decide My Favorite Sandwich

    What is my favorite sandwich at Your Butcher, Frank? Po Boy? Roast Beef with Horseradish? I can’t decide! The Tuscan...
  4. Find Your Dream Home In Boulder

    Home is where the heart is! The Patrick Dolan Team will help you find your dream home in Boulder and...
  5. Squirrels Munch on Fruit From the Trees Unless Homeowners Take a Proactive Approach

    Colorado residents have seen everything when it comes to squirrel activity. They scamper, fight and snag foods from any trees...