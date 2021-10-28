Boulder snack food company Bobo’s voluntarily recalls almond butter protein bars

Boulder-based snack food company Bobo’s issued a voluntary recall for its almond butter protein bars after someone experienced an allergic reaction from peanuts, an ingredient not included on the label.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday issued an announcement about the recall.

Due to a consumer notification about an allergic reaction, the recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts on the ingredients list, the announcement said. This is the only alert the company has received from a consumer at this time.

The four-pack almond butter protein bars were distributed through select Target stores nationwide, the announcement said. Affected products bear the 4-pack Multipack UPC 8-29262-00326-6, the individual bar UPC 8-29262-00201-6, the Master Case UPC 8-29262-00370-9, and the lot code 1H18403L stamped on the back of the bar. Their best by date is May 15, 2022.

People who purchased the affected product should return it where it was purchased and request an exchange or full refund if there is an allergy concern, the announcement said.