Boulder to use helicopter for trail work

Boulder will use a helicopter on Friday to help complete trail work on the Bear Canyon Trail south of Boulder.

The helicopter will move trail equipment and materials as well as large loads of soil to help restore disturbed natural areas, according to a city news release.

The Bear Canyon Trail west of the Mesa Trail remains closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks expects to reopen the trail in the coming weeks, according to the release.

Work will continue on the trail until significant snowfall occurs and will resume in spring 2022 when the project is expected to wrap up.