Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Boulder County Jail

The inmate found dead at the Boulder County Jail following an apparent suicide on Monday has been identified as Matthew Robinson, 39.

Staff at the jail found Robinson at 2:43 p.m. Monday after he appeared to have hanged himself inside his cell, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and medical staff worked to revive Robinson for more than 30 minutes, but he was pronounced deceased by AMR medics at 3:26 p.m.

Robinson had been awaiting a court appearance and was in his cell by himself for about 20 minutes when staff found him. The sheriff’s office said Robinson had not given any prior indications that he was experiencing suicidal ideation, and was not on suicide protocol.

While no foul play is suspected, the Boulder County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death.

According to court documents, Robinson had been arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespass and parole violation early Monday morning after police said he entered into a home and tried to enter other homes in the Chautauqua area.

Robinson was also wanted on a parole violation, according to an affidavit. He was released on parole in 2019 following a prison sentence in a Broomfield robbery case, according to online records.