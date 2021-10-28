GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU Buffs volleyball preview: Oregon State Beavers

Buffs try to get turned around against struggling OSU

By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com
CU Buffs volleyball at Oregon State Beavers

GAME TIME: Friday, 8 p.m. Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Ore.

BROADCAST: TV — Pac-12 Networks.

RECORDS: Colorado 12-7, 3-7 Pac-12 Conference; Oregon State 3-17, 1-9.

LEADERS: Oregon State — OH Maddie Goings, Sr., 3.32 kills per set; S Izzy Szulczewski, Fr., 8.61 assists per set; DS/L Grace Massey, Sr., 4.29 digs per set, 11 aces; MB Lindsey Schell, Jr., 0.87 blocks per set. Colorado — OH Maya Tabron, So., 3.06 kills per set; S Jenna Ewert, Sr., 10.03 assists per set; S/L Brynna DeLuzio, R-Sr., 4.79 digs per set, 16 aces; MB Meegan Hart, R-Sr., 1.09 blocks per set.

NOTES: The Buffs have lost five of their past six contests and have gone 2-8 since standout outside hitter Leah Clayton was suspended…CU has fallen to 10th in the Pac-12, ahead of only OSU and Cal, which is winless (0-10) in league play…One of those victories, those, was a home sweep against OSU on Oct. 3. CU’s Maya Tabron posted 13 kills and nine digs in that win…The Buffs lead the all-time series 14-5 and have won 14 of the past 16 matchups against OSU…CU completes the road trip on Sunday at No. 17 Oregon (1 p.m. MT).

