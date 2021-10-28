GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

CU soccer falls to Arizona State on the road

SportsCollege Sports

CU soccer falls to Arizona State on the road

Pair of penalties doom Buffs

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A pair of penalty kick goals proved to be the difference for Arizona State on Thursday, helping the Sun Devils to a 3-2 result over Colorado at Sun Devil Soccer Stadium in Tempe, Ariz.

ASU’s Nicole Douglas scored her 16th and 17th goal of the season, converting in both halves from the penalty spot. Her kick in the 77th minute was the backbreaker for the Buffs, breaking a 2-2 tie.

“It wasn’t the start we wanted [conceding the PK early],” head coach Danny Sanchez said. “Then Gabbi scores a nice goal to get us back in it. I’m a little disappointed in the second goal [allowed] but I was really proud of the effort in the second half. I thought we put a lot of pressure on them and created a lot of good chances.

Colorado (7-7-3, 2-4-3 Pac-12) dropped down 1-0 and 2-1 in the contest but had answers for both deficits. Senior Gabbi Chapa got the Buffs back to even in the 15th minute with an impossible angle goal and it was sophomore Shyra James who tied up the game in the 62nd minute. Their goalkeeper made a couple of really nice saves to keep them in it. We just didn’t have enough in the end to get the result we wanted.”

Arizona State (9-7-2, 1-6-2 Pac-12) got a goal from Olivia Nguyen sandwiched in between Douglas’ two strikes.

CU’s Dani Hansen made four saves on the night, while ASU’s Julia Ortega stopped seven shots. Both teams finished with 20 shots apiece, with the Buffs holding a 9-7 edge in shots on target.

The Buffs turn their attention to Arizona on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. MT.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Fred Smith, Hall of Fame Member

    Fred Smith, Realtor has been helping people buy and sell homes in Heather Garden—one of the most desirable age 55+...
  2. Cozy Country Care

    Cozy Country Care offers trusted in-home assisted living care in Greeley. The qualified vocational nurses, CNAs and personal caregivers assist...
  3. Can’t Decide My Favorite Sandwich

    What is my favorite sandwich at Your Butcher, Frank? Po Boy? Roast Beef with Horseradish? I can’t decide! The Tuscan...
  4. Find Your Dream Home In Boulder

    Home is where the heart is! The Patrick Dolan Team will help you find your dream home in Boulder and...
  5. Squirrels Munch on Fruit From the Trees Unless Homeowners Take a Proactive Approach

    Colorado residents have seen everything when it comes to squirrel activity. They scamper, fight and snag foods from any trees...