CU soccer falls to Arizona State on the road

A pair of penalty kick goals proved to be the difference for Arizona State on Thursday, helping the Sun Devils to a 3-2 result over Colorado at Sun Devil Soccer Stadium in Tempe, Ariz.

ASU’s Nicole Douglas scored her 16th and 17th goal of the season, converting in both halves from the penalty spot. Her kick in the 77th minute was the backbreaker for the Buffs, breaking a 2-2 tie.

“It wasn’t the start we wanted [conceding the PK early],” head coach Danny Sanchez said. “Then Gabbi scores a nice goal to get us back in it. I’m a little disappointed in the second goal [allowed] but I was really proud of the effort in the second half. I thought we put a lot of pressure on them and created a lot of good chances.

Colorado (7-7-3, 2-4-3 Pac-12) dropped down 1-0 and 2-1 in the contest but had answers for both deficits. Senior Gabbi Chapa got the Buffs back to even in the 15th minute with an impossible angle goal and it was sophomore Shyra James who tied up the game in the 62nd minute. Their goalkeeper made a couple of really nice saves to keep them in it. We just didn’t have enough in the end to get the result we wanted.”

Arizona State (9-7-2, 1-6-2 Pac-12) got a goal from Olivia Nguyen sandwiched in between Douglas’ two strikes.

CU’s Dani Hansen made four saves on the night, while ASU’s Julia Ortega stopped seven shots. Both teams finished with 20 shots apiece, with the Buffs holding a 9-7 edge in shots on target.

The Buffs turn their attention to Arizona on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. MT.