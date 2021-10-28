Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Oct. 28, 2021

Boulder County Public Health reported on Thursday five new COVID-19 deaths. Shawn Hollister, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said two of the people who died were in their 70s. They were not residents of an assisted-living facilities, and they were unvaccinated. One person who died was in their 40s. They were not a resident of an assisted-living facility, and they were unvaccinated. Two of the deaths were among vaccinated people. One person was in their 80s, and they were not a resident of an assisted-living facility. The other person was in their 90s, and they were not a resident of an assisted-living facility.
BCPH will no longer include 7-day percent positivity data on its dashboard. It will have 7-day percent positivity for diagnostic tests which will be updated every Monday.
New cases: 139
Total cases: 31,175
Daily hospitalizations: 71
Daily discharges: 16
Total deaths: 286
New deaths: 5
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 159.9
7-day percent positivity for diagnostic tests as of Oct. 21: 4.6%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 737,166
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 8,442
- Total deaths among cases: 8,163
- Total hospitalizations: 42,214
- Total tested: 3,892,063
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,867,996
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,558,422
University of Colorado Boulder cases
- New positive test results: 6
- New diagnostic tests: 109
- Total on-campus PCR diagnostic tests completed: 5,821
- Total positive results for on-campus testing: 111
*The data represents COVID-19 cases diagnosed by tests performed at CU Boulder testing sites and does not represent all cases that involve CU Boulder students, faculty and staff.
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 47
- Total staff quarantines: 1
- Total students quarantines: 91
BVSD elementary schools
- Alicia Sanchez: 2 active cases
- Aspen Creek PK-8: 2 active cases
- Columbine: 1 active case; 11 students quarantined
- Creekside: 3 active cases; 9 students quarantined
- Douglass: 1 active case
- Eisenhower: 2 active cases; 1 student quarantined
- Eldorado PK-8: 1 active case
- Emerald: 1 active case
- Foothill: 1 active case
- High Peaks: 1 active case
- Horizons K-8: 1 active case
- Lafayette: 2 active cases
- Louisville: 2 active cases; 1 staff member quarantined
- Monarch PK-8: 1 active case
- Nederland: 2 active cases; 27 students quarantined
- Ryan: 2 active cases; 21 students quarantined
- University Hill: 5 active cases; 22 students quarantined
BVSD middle schools
- Centennial: 1 active case
- Manhattan Middle School of Arts: 2 active cases
- Nederland Middle School/High School: 1 active case
- Nevin Platt: 2 active cases
BVSD high schools
- Boulder: 2 active cases
- Broomfield: 5 active cases
- Centaurus: 2 active cases
- Fairview: 1 active case
BVSD other departments
- Boulder Community School of Integrated Studies: 1 active case
- Meadowlark: 1 active case
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 116
- Total active staff cases: 13
- Total staff quarantines: 0
- Total student quarantines: 254
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 1 active student case; 3 students quarantined
- Blue Mountain: 2 active student cases; 5 students quarantined
- Black Rock: 4 active student cases; 5 students quarantined
- Burlington: 5 active student cases; 5 students quarantined
- Centennial: 1 active student case; 8 students quarantined
- Central: 1 active student case
- Columbine: 1 active student case; 3 students quarantined
- Eagle Crest: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
- Erie: 1 student quarantined
- Fall River: 3 active student cases; 16 students quarantined
- Grand View: 1 active staff member case; 6 students quarantined
- Highlands: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
- Hygiene: 1 active student case; 5 students quarantined
- Indian Peaks: 2 students quarantined
- Legacy: 2 active student cases; 6 students quarantined
- Longmont Estates: 1 active student case; 1 students quarantined
- Lyons: 2 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
- Mead: 5 active student cases; 17 students quarantined
- Mountain View: 6 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
- Northridge: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
- Niwot: 3 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
- Prairie Ridge: 1 active student case; 8 students quarantined
- Red Hawk: 1 student quarantined
- Rocky Mountain: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 4 students quarantined
- Sanborn: 5 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 4 students quarantined
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 7 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 25 students quarantined
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 5 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 32 students quarantined
SVVSD middle schools
- Altona: 2 active student cases; 4 students quarantined
- Coal Ridge: 4 active student cases; 8 students quarantined
- Erie: 7 active student cases; 20 students quarantined
- Longs Peak: 3 active student cases; 8 students quarantined
- Lyons Middle School/Senior High School: 1 student quarantined
- Mead: 1 active student case; 8 students quarantined
- Sunset: 2 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
- Trail Ridge: 3 active student cases and 2 active staff member cases; 3 students quarantined
- Westview: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 9 active student cases; 10 students quarantined
- Frederick: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff member cases; 3 students quarantined
- Longmont: 4 active student cases; 1 student quarantined
- Mead: 4 active student cases; 7 students quarantined
- New Meridian: 1 active student case
- Niwot: 5 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
- Silver Creek: 2 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
- Skyline: 4 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
SVVSD other departments
- Central Administration: 4 active staff member cases
- Main Street School: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
- Multiple Schools: 1 active staff member case
- Spark Discovery Preschool: 2 students quarantined
- St. Vrain Virtual High School: 1 active student case