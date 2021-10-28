GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Ready, set, shred: Loveland Ski Area opens this…

Things To Do
Outdoors

Ready, set, shred: Loveland Ski Area opens this weekend

Loveland marks the third Front Range ski area to open this month.

Skiers take the chair lift to the top as they take advantage of the last of the snow during the last day of skiing for the 2016-2017 ski season at Loveland Ski Area on May 7, 2017 at Loveland Ski Area near Dillon.
Skiers take the chair lift to the top as they take advantage of the last of the snow during the last day of skiing for the 2016-2017 ski season at Loveland Ski Area on May 7, 2017 at Loveland Ski Area near Dillon.
By | cricciardi@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Thanks to weeks of good snow-making conditions and a couple of generous winter storms, Loveland Ski Area will open this Saturday.

The Chet’s Dream lift will start running at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, offering skiers one top-to-bottom run, officials announced Thursday. The opening day trails — Catwalk, Mambo and Home Run — cover a mile in length and 1,000 vertical feet. Crews will continue to make snow on other runs off the lift in hopes of opening more trails soon, according to the announcement.

Loveland Ski Area will remain open seven days a week from here until closing day in May 2022. Lifts run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Early season lift tickets cost $85 for adults and $35 for children ages 6 to 14.

Loveland marks the third Front Range ski area to open to the public in October, following Arapahoe Basin, which opened Oct. 17, and Keystone Resort, which opened on Oct. 22. Wolf Creek Ski Area in southern Colorado also opened mid-month.

See the full schedule of Colorado ski resort 2021-2022 season opening days here.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outdoors news sent straight to your inbox.

More in Outdoors

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Fred Smith, Hall of Fame Member

    Fred Smith, Realtor has been helping people buy and sell homes in Heather Garden—one of the most desirable age 55+...
  2. Cozy Country Care

    Cozy Country Care offers trusted in-home assisted living care in Greeley. The qualified vocational nurses, CNAs and personal caregivers assist...
  3. Can’t Decide My Favorite Sandwich

    What is my favorite sandwich at Your Butcher, Frank? Po Boy? Roast Beef with Horseradish? I can’t decide! The Tuscan...
  4. Find Your Dream Home In Boulder

    Home is where the heart is! The Patrick Dolan Team will help you find your dream home in Boulder and...
  5. Squirrels Munch on Fruit From the Trees Unless Homeowners Take a Proactive Approach

    Colorado residents have seen everything when it comes to squirrel activity. They scamper, fight and snag foods from any trees...