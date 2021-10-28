Ready, set, shred: Loveland Ski Area opens this weekend

Thanks to weeks of good snow-making conditions and a couple of generous winter storms, Loveland Ski Area will open this Saturday.

The Chet’s Dream lift will start running at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, offering skiers one top-to-bottom run, officials announced Thursday. The opening day trails — Catwalk, Mambo and Home Run — cover a mile in length and 1,000 vertical feet. Crews will continue to make snow on other runs off the lift in hopes of opening more trails soon, according to the announcement.

Loveland Ski Area will remain open seven days a week from here until closing day in May 2022. Lifts run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Early season lift tickets cost $85 for adults and $35 for children ages 6 to 14.

Loveland marks the third Front Range ski area to open to the public in October, following Arapahoe Basin, which opened Oct. 17, and Keystone Resort, which opened on Oct. 22. Wolf Creek Ski Area in southern Colorado also opened mid-month.

The face you make when you find out Opening Day is Saturday! @officialsnowdog wants you to know that Loveland Ski Area will open for the 2021/22 season at 8:30am on October 30. Get those skis & boards ready! pic.twitter.com/emoB6RszOJ — Loveland Ski Area (@LovelandSkiArea) October 28, 2021

