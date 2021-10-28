Transfers settling in with CU Buffs women’s basketball

In March, the Colorado women’s basketball team took a lot of optimism into the Pac-12 Tournament, but then played one of its worst games.

Washington’s Quay Miller and Tameiya Sadler were both instrumental in the Huskies’ 68-54 upset of the Buffaloes.

Now, Miller and Sadler are Buffs, joining the team as transfers this summer.

“And we don’t talk about that game, just so you know,” CU head coach JR Payne joked at the team’s annual media day last week.

Upon hearing that, Miller said, “They don’t talk about it, but that was our best game!”

Miller and Sadler are both hoping many more highlights are on the horizon, however, after a much-needed change of scenery.

A 6-foot-3 center from Renton, Wash., Miller brings size and athleticism to the Buffs. She averaged 9.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists as a sophomore last year and has three years to play.

Sadler is a 5-foot-8 guard from Vallejo, Calif. She became one of the top freshmen in the Pac-12 last year, posting 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

“The biggest thing those two have brought besides talent and experience is just they have an incredible spirit,” Payne said. “If you ever come to a practice of ours, or watch clips or watch them play you’ll see that their spirit is just awesome. They’re upbeat, they’re positive, they’re happy, they’re joyful.”

That wasn’t the case last year, though. Washington finished 7-14 and 11th in the Pac-12 and the upset of CU in the Pac-12 Tournament was one of the main highlights. After the season, head coach Jody Wynn was fired.

Throughout the year, Miller and Sadler thought of transferring, but Miller said, “We didn’t want to have those thoughts during the season, because we still wanted to be all in. But, we just realized that the mindset that UW had was different than the mindset that Tam and I had. We had to make the decision to depart from that.”

CU, meanwhile, enjoyed one of its best seasons in recent years, going 12-11. The Buffs’ season included an upset of No. 1 and eventual national champion Stanford. Miller and Sadler, who faced the Buffs three times last year, took notice.

“That game (in the Pac-12 Tournament) made us realize that we needed to come here,” Miller said. “For them to beat (Stanford) that just showed me they had something special. Tameiya and I, we wanted to be in a program where it wasn’t just us making others better. We needed to get better as well and coming here, we knew that we’d grow.”

Miller had been recruited by Payne out of high school, but really didn’t know the players and admitted she didn’t know where Boulder was located. Sadler knew Buffs’ guard Sila Finau, but nobody else. The two knew, however, that they wanted to be Buffs.

“I’m really excited,” Sadler said. “I’m ready to start playing. I heard good things about JR, so playing for her, I think it was a great opportunity for me. I was just ready to play and be part of the team.”

Miller, who considered CU out of high school, already knew she could play for Payne, but has enjoyed a fresh approach to the game with her new teammates.

“It’s just a better atmosphere,” she said. “Everything’s just … it’s fun, but it’s fun because we work so hard and it’s just different. Practicing against them is the same as how the games were. This is a 24/7 thing. This just doesn’t turn on and off for them. This is all day, every day. Over here is all business, but it’s fun.”

Off the court, the transition has been seamless, but it will take some time to mesh with the Buffs on the court. Their talent and potential are unquestioned, however. Miller is a good rebounder and developing scorer, while Sadler, who played point guard at Washington, can excel on the wing, as well.

A new city, a new team and a new outlook have been good for Miller and Sadler, but there is one aspect of Boulder they aren’t too excited about. The thought of running into a mountain lion has both of them avoiding the mountains.

“We don’t do that,” Miller said with a laugh, before Sadler added, “I like the view from down here.”