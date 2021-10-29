CU Buffs’ Frida Formann ready for next step in second year

It’s never difficult to get a smile out of Frida Formann, but these days, there’s a lot more comfort behind it.

With the start of the Colorado women’s basketball season on the horizon, Formann, a sophomore, 5-foot-11 guard from Denmark, is much more at home than she was a year ago.

“Oh yeah, way better,” Formann said. “I know all my teammates so well, I know the coaches so well. I think I know myself much better now, too, as a player and as a person.”

A talented shooter with a high basketball IQ, Formann handled a plethora of challenges last year to finish second on the team with 12.4 points per game, while adding 3.0 rebounds per contest and finishing second on the team with 47 assists. She was also the Buffs’ top 3-point shooter, hitting 40.8% from beyond the arc (62-of-152).

“She handled it all remarkably well,” CU head coach JR Payne said.

The adjustment to college life is often hard enough. Add moving to a new country, going through the rigors of a college basketball season, learning a style of the game, and doing all of that during a global pandemic, and it was a lot.

Heck, even using her second language full-time was a challenge.

“Speaking English, even though I was pretty good when I got here, it’s still mentally exhausting to do, and it’s not as much (this year),” she said.

Playing basketball was ultimately one of the easiest aspects of the past year.

“I think it’s just (about) performing on the court, which is what you come here for, but then also there’s all these other things that really matters to how you’re feeling mentally, and just how ready you are to play, how comfortable you are,” she said. “All the things at once, that’s what was hard to manage.”

Formann managed it quite well and is now comfortable in her surroundings off the court.

On the court, Formann had spent much of her time in Denmark as a point guard but played more on the wing last year as a freshman. The Buffs are even deeper at the point this year, which allows Formann to focus on improving as a wing.

“We want her to look to score the ball more,” Payne said. “She’s clearly a great shooter and has unlimited range and things like that, but she has more in her bag of tricks than she was able to pull out last year.”

While Formann is capable of running the point, Payne said the sophomore can be an even greater asset off the ball.

“She’s capable of still making good decisions in the half-court with the ball in her hands, but we’d like to have her running that wing up ahead of the pack where we can advance it to her if she’s open,” Payne said. “She’s such a smart player that in transition, she makes good decisions.”

Formann admitted it took some time to adjust to a role where she didn’t have the ball in her hands all the time, but has no problem playing the wing, or anywhere else the coaches want her to play.

“Now that we have so many great point guards, it’s just really nice for me, because I know they’re looking at me all the time,” she said. “Also, I just think that’s where I perform best on this team. I told JR, ‘Where you need me to be, that’s where I’ll be. Whatever you want, it’s fine. I just want to help the team.’”

She is certainly doing that, not only with her physical skills but her leadership.

“She’s helping coach up some of our younger players in huddles,” Payne said. “Frida came here with a very high basketball IQ. She understands things, sees things, and is trying to impart some of that wisdom on some of her younger teammates, which is great.”

After a challenging year, Formann is more comfortable, but she’s not relaxing. The work to improve is ongoing, especially now that the rest of the Pac-12 has eyes on her.

“People know who I am and they know what I can do,” she said. “So I need to constantly have countermoves and like know what I can do to still help my team so I don’t just get stuck.”