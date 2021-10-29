CU Buffs sweep Pac-12 cross country championships

The University of Colorado cross country teams swept the men’s and women’s team titles on Friday at the Regional Athletic Complete in Salt Lake City at the 2021 Pac-12 Conference Championships.

It is the fourth sweep for the Buffs since joining the league in 2011.

This is the eighth Pac-12 team title for the men. They previously won six straight titles (2011-2016) and then the 2019 championship. The women have now won five championships in the Pac-12. Before today, they won titles in 2011 and then three straight from 2015-17.

In total, CU’s men have now won 30 overall conference cross country championships and the women have captured 20. Of those 50, 30 have been under head coach Mark Wetmore. His men won 12 titles in the Big 12, while the women won 11 before joining the Pac-12. This is also the 15th time Wetmore has led his teams to a conference sweep.

Not to be outdone, Abby Nichols took home the individual crown in the women’s race, becoming the second CU female to win a Pac-12 cross country title. Dani Jones is the only other female to win an individual Pac-12 title and did it twice (2017 and 18).

This story will be updated

RESULTS2021 PAC-12 CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPSRegional Athletic Complex (Salt Lake City Utah)

Men’s 8k team results: 1. Colorado 39; 2. Stanford 52; 3. Washington 68; 4. Oregon 72; 5. Washington State 146; 6. UCLA 190; 7. Arizona State 205 205; 8. California 208; DNF. Arizona.

Men’s 8k individual results (top 10): 1. Charles Hicks, SU, 23:34.9; 2. Cooper Teare, OU, 23:44.1; 3. Eduardo Herrera, CU, 23.45.7; 4. Ky Robinson, SU, 23:47.4; 5. Aaron Bienefeld, UO, 23:49.3; 6. Austin Vancil, CU, 23:52.9; 7. Andrew Kent, CU, 23:54.1; 8. Cole Sprout, SU, 23:57.9; 9. Brian Fay, UW, 24:00.7; 10. Kieran Lumb, UW, 24:09.8.

Other CU finishers: 11. Charlie Sweeney, 24:11.9; 12. Brendan Fraser, 24:12.6; 13. Stephen Jones, 24:13.8; 17. Alec Hornecker, 24:22.1; 21. Ethan Powell, 24:41.1; 23. Noah Hibbard, 24:47.3; 29. Paxton Smith, 25:03.3.

Women’s 6k team results: 1. Colorado 24; 2. Utah 52; 3. Oregon 92; 4. Washington 107; 5. Stanford 120; 6. Oregon State 156; 7. Washington State 179; 8. UCLA 230; 9. California 265; 10. Arizona State 299; 11. USC 332; 12. Arizona 343.

Women’s 6k individual results (top 10): 1. Abby Nichols, CU, 20:25.4; 2. Emily Covert, CU, 20:36.7; 3. Emily Venters, UU, 20:40.7; 4. India Johnson, CU, 20:49.5; 5. Rachel McArthur, CU, 20:50.9; 6. Kaylee Mitchell, OSU, 20:51.7; 7. Cara Woolnough, UU, 20:55.0; 8. Haley Herberg, UW, 21:00.00; 10. Zofia Dudek, SU, 21:03.7.

Other CU Finishers: 11. Hannah Miniutti, 21:04.9; 17. Madie Boreman, 21:17.9; 18. Elizabeth Constien, 21:19.2; 24. Micaela DeGenero, 21:31.6; 28. Annie Hill; 21:40.0; 54. Kaitlyn Barthell 22:28.7.