Front Range Stage: Broken Box Mime Theater in Boulder, ‘Legally Blonde’ in Longmont

Above Below Epic journey from a bus stop to a pit full of ninjas, through Sunday, Broken Box Mime Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $25-$35; thedairy.org.

The Crucible Updated telling of Arthur Miller’s drama that takes on intolerance and hypocrisy, through Nov. 7, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden; $22-$34; minersalley.com.

Destination Everywhere Original tales and interactive shorts with spooky themes in this mime theater experience geared toward kids, Saturday and Sunday, Broken Box Mime Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $25-$35; thedairy.org.

Dracula: The Death of Nosferatu Family-friendly version of the Gothic tale, performed with a mild hike, through Oct. 31, Arts in the Open, Chautauqua Picnic Shelter, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder; $15-$20; chautauqua.com.

Elephant Modern and timely response to the Black Lives Matter Movement and the shameful history of racism in America, through Oct. 30, Benchmark Theatre, 1560 Teller St., Lakewood; $15-$30; benchmarktheatre.com.

Footloose High-energy dance musical follows a city teen who moves to a small town where rock music and dancing have been banned, through Nov. 14, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown; $29.95-$67.50; coloradocandlelight.com.

The Improvised Shakespeare Company Improv actors create Shakespeare-styled scenarios on the spot, based on audience suggestions, through Oct. 31, Denver Center, Garner Galleria Theatre, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $42; denvercenter.org.

Jest a Second Joel’s dating a nice, Jewish doctor and he’s finally ready to introduce his parents to the love of his life…or is he? Through Nov. 21, Cherry Creek Theatre Company, Mizel Center, 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver; $26-$42; cherrycreektheatre.org.

Kaidan: Something Strange and Special Seven spine-tingling ghost stories from around the world, through Nov. 7, CU Department of Theatre and Dance, University Theatre, CU campus, Boulder; $22; cupresents.org.

Lady Killers: Masquerade of Murder Interactive show that invites audiences to meet wicked killers and decide their ultimate fates, through Oct. 31, Audacious Theatre Company, Highlands Lutheran Church, 3995 Irving St., Denver; $25; audacioustheatre.com.

Legally Blonde, The Musical Stage version of the hit movie of the same name, through Nov. 28, Jesters Dinner Theatre, 224 Main St., Longmont; $17-$48; jesterstheatre.com.

Lizzie Rock ‘n roll musical about famed female killer Lizzie Borden, through Oct. 31, Forge Light Theatreworks, People’s Building, 9995 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora; $20-$30; forgelighttheatreworks.com.

Sisters In Law The story of two polar opposites who happen to be the first and second women on the U.S. Supreme Court, through Oct. 31, Theatre Or, John Hand Theater, 7653 1st Place, Denver; theateror.com.

This Random World Humorous and heartbreaking play that explores how we often travel parallel paths without noticing, Oct. 29-Nov. 14, Coal Creek Theater of Louisville, Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Ave., Louisville; $20-$23; cctlouisville.org.

Young Frankenstein Musical version of the classic Mel Brooks comedy, through Oct. 31, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora; $20-$38; vintagetheatre.com.

Ada and the Engine Jane Austen meets Steve Jobs in this pre-tech romance heralding the computer age, Nov. 13-Dec. 18, Firehouse Theater Company, John Hand Theater, 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver; $23-$25; firehousetheatercompany.com.

American Son A mother frantically attempts to find information about her missing son from evasive detectives, Nov. 6-Dec. 11, Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma St., Denver; curioustheatre.org.

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical An unscripted awards show where improvisers create an evening of music and humor, Dec. 1, Rialto Theater, 22 E. 4th St., Loveland; $39; rialtotheatrecenter.org.

A Christmas Carol A money-hoarding curmudgeon is transformed in Charles Dickens’ classic story, Nov. 19-Dec. 26, Denver Center Theatre Company, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $40-$90; denvercenter.org.

Christmas Revels: Celtic Roads A celebration of the Winter Solstice exploring Celtic traditions of music, dance and story, Dec. 18-22, Rocky Mountain Revels, Dairy Arts Center 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; thedairy.org.

Disney’s The Lion King National tour of the beloved musical, Dec. 2-Jan. 2, 2022, DCPA Broadway, Buell Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Center, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$175; denvercenter.org.

Eddie and Dave Gender-bending romp about the infamous artistic partnership of David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen, Nov. 6-28, The Catamounts, The People’s Building, 9995 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora; $30; thecatamounts.org.

Hamilton National tour of the groundbreaking musical, Feb. 16-March 27, DCPA, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $59-$199; denvercenter.org.

The Last Romance Heart-warming tale about the transformative power of love between a lonely widower and a mysterious woman, Nov. 12-21, Viva Theater Company, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $20-$25; thedairy.org.

Urinetown A 20-year drought creates cultural havoc in this brilliant and darkly comic musical, Nov. 11-14, CU Music, Imig Music Building, 1020 18th St., Boulder; $20-$31; cupresents.org.

What Goes Up, Must Come Down Actors present crazy and comedic stories about life’s challenges, Nov. 12, Stories on Stage, Nomad Theater, 1410 Quince Ave., Boulder; $22; storiesonstage.org.

White Christmas Musical featuring the songs of Irving Berlin, Nov. 13-Jan. 8, 2022, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; $65-$75; bdtstage.com.

