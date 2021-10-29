Hiker rescued Friday after 20-foot tumble on Flatiron Loop Trail in Boulder

A 57-year-old woman was rescued Friday afternoon, after taking a rough 20-foot tumble on the Flatiron Loop Trail in Boulder.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 1:44 p.m. of the woman’s fall. According to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release, she lost her balance while she was taking a picture off the Flatiron Loop Trail. At the time, the Lakewood woman was hiking with her sister.

The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group was able to quickly access the injured hiker, who was approximately 10 minutes west of the Bluebell Shelter. The release said that after evaluating her injuries, rescuers — including two City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks rangers — decided she should be carried in a litter to the American Medical Response ambulance. AMR personnel further evaluated and then transported the patient to a Boulder-area hospital. The rescue took approximately 50 minutes.