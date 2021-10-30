GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder man dies Friday in single-vehicle crash

Latest Headlines

Boulder man dies Friday in single-vehicle crash

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Authorities with the Colorado State Patrol said a 72-year-old Boulder man died Friday evening in a single-vehicle crash.

According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler, the crash was reported at 5:31 p.m. when a 2018 Lexus the man was driving was able to automatically notify police of a crash in the 5600 block of Flagstaff Road.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said Saturday the man was driving eastbound on Flagstaff Road, when he attempted negotiate an uphill, right-hand turn. The man went off the road and collided with a tree. Lewis said speed is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash. He said it isn’t yet known how fast the driver was traveling.

The man was reported dead at the scene of the crash.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Fred Smith, Hall of Fame Member

    Fred Smith, Realtor has been helping people buy and sell homes in Heather Garden—one of the most desirable age 55+...
  2. Cozy Country Care

    Cozy Country Care offers trusted in-home assisted living care in Greeley. The qualified vocational nurses, CNAs and personal caregivers assist...
  3. Can’t Decide My Favorite Sandwich

    What is my favorite sandwich at Your Butcher, Frank? Po Boy? Roast Beef with Horseradish? I can’t decide! The Tuscan...
  4. Find Your Dream Home In Boulder

    Home is where the heart is! The Patrick Dolan Team will help you find your dream home in Boulder and...
  5. Squirrels Munch on Fruit From the Trees Unless Homeowners Take a Proactive Approach

    Colorado residents have seen everything when it comes to squirrel activity. They scamper, fight and snag foods from any trees...