Boulder man dies Friday in single-vehicle crash

Authorities with the Colorado State Patrol said a 72-year-old Boulder man died Friday evening in a single-vehicle crash.

According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler, the crash was reported at 5:31 p.m. when a 2018 Lexus the man was driving was able to automatically notify police of a crash in the 5600 block of Flagstaff Road.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said Saturday the man was driving eastbound on Flagstaff Road, when he attempted negotiate an uphill, right-hand turn. The man went off the road and collided with a tree. Lewis said speed is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash. He said it isn’t yet known how fast the driver was traveling.

The man was reported dead at the scene of the crash.