CU Buffs women’s soccer preview: Arizona Wildcats

CU Buffs women’s soccer at Arizona Wildcats

KICKOFF: Sunday, 1 p.m. MT, Mulcahy Soccer Stadium, Tucson, Ariz.

BROADCAST: TV/Stream — Live stream available via arizonawildcats.com.

RECORDS: Colorado 7-7-3, 2-4-3 Pac-12 Conference; Arizona 4-12, 1-8.

KEY PLAYERS: Colorado — M Shanade Hopcroft, Sr., six goals, nine assists; F Shyra James, So., seven goals, two assists; D Hannah Sharts, Sr., two goals, four assists; G Dani Hansen, Jr., .694 save percentage, 1.63 goals-against average. Arizona — F Jill Aguilera, R-Sr., seven goals, one assist; M Madison Goerlinger, Jr., four assists; G Hope Hisey, Jr., .752 save percentage, 1.99 goals-against average.

NOTES: CU’s NCAA Tournament aspirations took a hit on Thursday with a 3-2 loss at Arizona State, which had been winless in Pac-12 Conference play…Arizona is coming off a 1-0 home win against Utah that broke a nine-game losing streak…With an assist at ASU, Shanade Hopcroft tied Kathryn Grandinetti (2003) for the second-most in a season in program history. Hopcroft has two matches left to try and match Taylor Kornieck’s team record of 10 set in 2018…Ties have dominated the games against UA, with CU owning a 4-1-5 edge in the all-time series. The Buffs are unbeaten in their past seven matchups against the Wildcats (3-0-4)…CU completes the regular season on Friday at Utah.