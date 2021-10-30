CU volleyball nabs impressive road win at Oregon State

It was a night for career highs, and the University of Colorado volleyball team needed all of them to knock off Oregon State 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-19) at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis Ore. Friday night.

Jenna Ewert and Brynna DeLuzio both set new career highs for digs, DeLuzio getting 30 and Ewert 23. Ewert added 37 assists, four blocks, three kills and three aces in a well-rounded effort.

“Those two won that match for us,” CU coach Jesse Mahoney said. “Jenna is on a bit of a bum wheel, she was fantastic. And that is as good as I’ve seen Brynna play.”

DeLuzio’s previous career high for digs was 28 against Illinois earlier this season. Ewert hit the 20-dig mark for the first time and thus recorded her first 20-20 match. Her previous career best was 19 digs two times, including against Colorado State earlier this season.

Offensively, Maya Tabron registered a career high 19 kills, the second straight match she’s set or tied her career best performance, and added 11 digs. Jill Schneggenburger added a double-double with 10 kills and 13 digs.

The win snaps a three-match losing streak and improves the Buffs to 13-7 overall and 4-7 in league play. The Beavers fall to 3-18 overall and 1-10 in conference action.

The Buffs remain in Oregon to take on the Ducks Sunday at 1 p.m..