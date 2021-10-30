Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Oct. 30, 2021

Boulder County case data:
Boulder County Public Health updated its coronavirus data Saturday, after an update wasn’t available Friday. Typically, data is updated Monday through Friday.
New cases: 213
Total cases: 31,388
Total deaths: 286
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 193.2
7-day percent positivity: 4.6%
Colorado case data:
Total cases: 740,461
Total deaths because of COVID-19: 8,458
Total deaths among cases: 8,186
Total hospitalizations: 42,325
Total tested: 3,899,231
Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,874,687
Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,564,293
University of Colorado Boulder cases
New positive test results: 3
New diagnostic tests: 115
Total positive results for on-campus testing: 117