Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County,…

Local News

Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Oct. 30, 2021

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County case data:

Boulder County Public Health updated its coronavirus data Saturday, after an update wasn’t available Friday. Typically, data is updated Monday through Friday.

New cases: 213

Total cases: 31,388

Total deaths: 286

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 193.2

7-day percent positivity: 4.6%

Colorado case data:

Total cases: 740,461

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 8,458

Total deaths among cases: 8,186

Total hospitalizations: 42,325

Total tested: 3,899,231

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,874,687

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,564,293

University of Colorado Boulder cases

New positive test results: 3

New diagnostic tests: 115

Total positive results for on-campus testing: 117

