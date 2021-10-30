GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Paraglider hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash in Boulder South Launch

A 27-year-old paraglider was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Saturday after he crashed in an area of Boulder South Launch.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Andy Smith said authorities were notified of the crash about 12:30 p.m. Witnesses, as well as people the paraglider had been with, called emergency services to report the injured man.

Smith said the paraglider had been roughly 200 feet above the ground when 70% of his chute collapsed, and he spiraled to the ground in the area of North Cedar Brook and Pine Needle Road in Boulder.

According to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District personnel were the first to arrive on scene. Rescuers stabilized the Denver man and moved the patient in a litter to the top of the ridgeline and then lowered him down to the ambulance, which was on Pine Needle Road.

The man was transported to a Boulder-area hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release said.

The rescue took approximately two hours. Assisting agencies included the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, Boulder Emergency Squad, Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountains Parks, and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.

