CU police respond to report of shots fired near campus; no one injured

CU police responded to a report of shots fired near the University of Colorado campus just before midnight last night, leading to a call for residence hall students to shelter in place while police searched for an armed man.

The shots were fired in the 800 block of 17th Street, according to police.

No one was injured, according to the CU Police website, and the shelter order was lifted at 1:03 a.m. Police were unable to locate the man, described as an “Hispanic male, chubby build, 5’4″, black sweatshirt with red stripes on sleeves, white jersey over top with number 76 on back.”

In an update Sunday afternoon, Boulder police reported that detectives “have a good description of the suspect” and are reviewing video footage as they work with CU police to follow up on leads.

The department said that campus officers will continue with increased patrols on and around campus as planned for the Halloween weekend.