CU soccer holds off Arizona

Sophomore Shyra James scored her eighth goal of the season, boosting the Colorado soccer team over Arizona 1-0 on Halloween Sunday in Tucson, Ariz.

Colorado (8-7-3, 3-4-3 Pac-12) broke through in the second half, getting the goal in the 60th minute. The Buffs controlled a majority of the second half, taking seven of its eight corner kicks in the final 45 minutes.

Arizona (4-13-0, 1-9-0 Pac-12) finished with the slight edge in shots, 7-6. Dani Hansen made all saves on all four shots on target, completing her 9th career shutout.

“I thought we started well,” head coach Danny Sanchez explained. “I thought the first half we had a lot of pressure. No clear looks, but a lot of pressure. We didn’t test their goalkeeper [early]. With this heat, we knew the game was going to slow down. I thought we controlled the play in the second half. Credit to Arizona, coming off their win on Thursday. I thought the last 10 minutes really pushed us, but we defended really well to get the shutout.”

Senior Shanade Hopcroft picked up the second assist on the CU goal, giving her 10 on the season. She’s now moved into a tie with Taylor Kornieck (2018) for all-time single-season assists. Sophomore Lawson Willis picked up the primary assist, her first point of the season.

The Buffs will head to Utah on Friday for the final game of the regular season.